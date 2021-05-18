Perpetual Energy Inc. Announces Election of Directors

CALGARY, AB, May 18, 2021 /CNW/ - (TSX: PMT) – Perpetual Energy Inc. ("Perpetual" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that the nominees listed in the management proxy circular dated March 31, 2021 were elected as directors of Perpetual. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at its annual general meeting of shareholders earlier today in Calgary, Alberta are set out below.

Election of Directors

Each of the following five nominees proposed by management was elected as a director of Perpetual:

Nominee

Votes For

% For

Votes Withheld

% Withheld Susan L. Riddell Rose

31,561,686

98.96

330,606

1.04 Robert A. Maitland

31,533,418

98.87

358,874

1.13 Geoffrey C. Merritt

31,537,863

98.89

354,429

1.11 Ryan A. Shay

31,538,993

98.89

353,299

1.11 Howard R. Ward

31,536,557

98.88

355,735

1.12

About Perpetual

Perpetual is an oil and natural gas exploration, production and marketing company headquartered in Calgary, Alberta. Perpetual owns a diversified asset portfolio, including liquids-rich conventional natural gas assets in the deep basin of West Central Alberta, heavy crude oil and shallow conventional natural gas in Eastern Alberta, and undeveloped bitumen leases in Northern Alberta. Additional information on Perpetual can be accessed at www.sedar.com or from the Corporation's website at www.perpetualenergyinc.com.

