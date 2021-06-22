Permascand Applauded by Frost & Sullivan for its Flagship PermaChlor® Electrochlorination Water Disinfection Technology

"PermaChlor® is environmentally safe and works by applying direct electric current to seawater to generate a sodium or calcium hypochlorite solution on site. When seawater is passed through its electrochemical cell comprising a dimensionally stable anode/cathode electrode, it generates non-hazardous diluted sodium hypochlorite and hydrogen gas," said Monami Dey, Senior Industry Analyst. "As PermaChlor® does not produce any toxic sludge or byproducts other than hydrogen, it eliminates the need to store potentially hazardous highly concentrated chlorine or other toxic chemical agents on site."

Unlike competing products that need a regular supply of sodium chloride as an electrolyte to carry out hypochlorite production, Permascand's technology requires only seawater and electricity for hypochlorite generation. Moreover, most sodium hypochlorite products are only available in concentrations of 6 percent, 12 percent, and 15 percent, which are difficult and unsafe to handle. PermaChlor® generates sodium hypochlorite solution in the range of 0.01 percent to 1 percent, much lower than the hazardous threshold value.

Besides its advanced technology, PermaChlor boasts a cutting-edge design that allows it to be installed even in narrow areas. Both its plate electrode concept and tubular electrode concept have bipolar cell geometry, offering many benefits over traditional processes, including superior electrolytic efficiency, low capital costs, a durable electrolyzer, and a rigid electrode assembly that is not susceptible to corrosion or flow-induced vibration. Furthermore, it inhibits the growth of scale buildup, thus eliminating the need for chemical cleaning.

"PermaChlor® is relatively unaffected by temperature or salinity. The technology can be utilized to treat drinking water supplies, wastewater, cooling water, water injection, swimming pools, and process water in industrial, marine, and oil and gas industries," noted Dey. "Overall, Permascand's wide application sectors, technical excellence, and ability to broaden its network and product portfolio through partnerships are expected to position it for continued global growth in the future."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has demonstrated uniqueness in developing and leveraging new technologies that deliver significant customer value.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Permascand AB (Permascand)

Permascand is an independent technology-driven manufacturer of electrochemical solutions based on proprietary catalytic coatings for clean tech applications. With a customer-centric focus, the company has supplied electrodes, electrochemical cells and aftermarket services to a variety of sectors for the past 50 years. Permascand is headquartered in Ljungaverk, Sweden, with operations including R&D, Technology Development and Production, with offices in Gothenburg, Sweden and Vancouver, Canada.

