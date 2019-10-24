Permacon Employees in Mississauga Join the Steelworkers

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Oct. 24, 2019 /CNW/ - Employees of manufacturer Permacon Group in Mississauga have joined the United Steelworkers (USW) union.



Permacon is a manufacturer of concrete masonry and landscaping products for residential, institutional, commercial and industrial uses. The USW, North America's largest industrial union, also represents employees at other Permacon manufacturing plants, including facilities in Milton and Bolton, Ont.

Permacon's Mississauga employees voted this week to join USW Local 9042, seeking union representation to help address issues including wages, health and safety, benefits, scheduling and respect and dignity in the workplace.

The next steps for the workers will include electing a bargaining committee that will enter into negotiations with the employer to reach a collective agreement.

"We are proud to welcome Permacon's Mississauga employees to the United Steelworkers," said Marty Warren, USW Director for Ontario and Atlantic Canada.

"We will provide the representation and support they need to ensure they have a real voice in their workplace and a collective agreement that addresses their concerns and recognizes their hard work and contributions to the employer's success."

