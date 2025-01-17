Perla Global Capital Advisors Announces Joint-Venture with Cruise on Land International

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 17, 2025 /CNW/ -- Perla Global Capital Advisors is pleased to announce Joint-Venture Participation with Cruise on Land International, a fully integrated real estate, hospitality, theme park & entertainment international Company. Mr. Wolfgang Castillo, Chief Executive Officer stated, "we are well positioned as a Global Brand in our master plan life-style communities offering high value to the consumer for price, comfort and exclusive experience in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic." Furthermore, "our global expansion encompasses the markets to Latin America, The Caribbean, United Estates, Canada and Europe."

Punta Cana is the second-most popular tourist destination in Latin America, with more visitors than any other city in the Caribbean region. The area is known for its white sand beaches and blue turquoise waters which faces the Caribbean Sea. The weather is hot for most of the year, especially in late summer and autumn when the Northern Tropics receive their most direct sunlight.

"We are eager that Cruise on Land International, is a partner in the Joint Venture to create shareholder value and add to the economy of the Dominican Republic while injecting a life - style category of comfort and global experience," Mr. Fernando Serrano, Managing Principal & Director stated. Furthermore, Mr. Serrano, commented, "the Executive Management Team is one of visionary with tremendous experience in construction, design, sales, entertainment, acquisition, and disposition of assets."

Mr. Samuel Losada, Chief Growth Officer stated, "Mr. Serrano will be joining the Board of Directors and also be the Chief Capital Markets Strategy Officer. His commitment to excellence and remarkable track record will play a vital role."

About Perla Global Capital Advisors

Perla Global Capital Advisors is a worldwide special situations investment banking advisory services firm serving the markets of USA, Europe, Asia, Latin America and Africa with origination and research in Australia, Hong Kong, London, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Paris and Singapore.

Perla Global Capital Advisors provides clients with expertise in Advisory work for Debt and Equity Capital Formation, Structured Financing, Advisory work for Asset Reposition, Advisory work for Merger & Acquisitions, Advisory Work for Special Situations including restructurings, spinoffs, divestitures, cross-border Joint Ventures, Leverage Buyout, Management Buyout, defense strategies for hostile takeover or friendly shareholder buyout, liquidity events and exit strategy.

