Perimeter Showcases Claire™ for Intraoperative Breast Cancer Margin Assessment at ASBrS 2026

New advanced imaging and AI capabilities revealed for first time ahead of commercial launch

TORONTO and DALLAS, April 29, 2026 /CNW/ - Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc. (TSXV: PINK) (OTCQX: PYNKF) ("Perimeter" or the "Company"), a commercial-stage medical technology company, announced today the formal unveiling of Claire™ OCT+AI at the upcoming 27th Annual Meeting of the American Society of Breast Surgeons ("ASBrS"), April 29-May 3 in Seattle, WA.

Claire received U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") premarket approval ("PMA") in March 2026, becoming the first AI-enabled imaging device approved in the United States for intraoperative breast cancer margin assessment.

Claire combines Perimeter's proprietary AI with its patented wide-field OCT imaging to enable high-resolution, real-time evaluation of excised tumor margins. The system delivers 10 times higher resolution than standard X-ray and ultrasound at 2mm imaging depth – the clinically relevant margin width for breast cancer margin assessment. Claire's innovative AI technology was trained on Perimeter's proprietary and growing OCT image library of over 2 million breast tissue images. The technology is designed to enhance surgeons' ability to detect difficult-to-see cancer during breast-conserving surgery and potentially reduce the need for re-operations.

"We're excited to introduce Claire publicly for the first time at the highly regarded ASBrS meeting of more than 1,700 surgeons and healthcare professionals," said Perimeter CEO Adrian Mendes. "By combining AI with OCT imaging, Claire has the potential to enhance surgical decision-making, improve precision, and potentially reduce the need for repeat surgeries."

Perimeter is pleased to invite ASBrS attendees to visit Booth #325 in the Exhibit Hall of the Seattle Convention Center for live demonstrations of Claire, the industry's first FDA-approved real-time AI-powered imaging technology for breast cancer surgery.

About Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc.

Based in Toronto, Canada and Dallas, Texas, Perimeter Medical Imaging AI (TSX-V: PINK) (OTCQX: PYNKF) is a medical technology company driven to transform cancer surgery with ultra-high-resolution, real-time, advanced imaging tools to address areas of high unmet medical need. Claire™, recently approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), is our next-generation AI-enabled device. The Company's ticker symbol "PINK" is a reference to the pink ribbons used during Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Indications for Use: The Claire OCT System is an adjunctive three-dimensional imaging tool which provides volumetric cross-sectional, real-time depth visualization, coupled with an artificial intelligence computer-aided detection algorithm which identifies and marks focal areas suspicious for breast cancer. It is used concurrently with physician interpretation of the images. The Claire OCT System is intended for use in conjunction with other standard methods for evaluation of the margins of excised lumpectomy tissue during surgical procedures in patients with a biopsy-confirmed diagnosis of breast cancer.

The Claire OCT System should not be used to replace standard tissue histopathology assessment and should not be used for diagnosis. The device is not intended for use in any of the following individuals: under the age of 18, male, have metastatic cancer (Stage IV), have lobular carcinoma as their primary diagnosis, have had previous ipsilateral breast surgery for benign or malignant disease within two years (including implants and breast augmentation), patients with multi-centric disease (histologically diagnosed cancer in two different quadrants of the breast), unless resected in a single specimen, patients with bilateral disease (diagnosed cancer in both breasts), patients who are currently lactating, patients who are currently pregnant, or concurrent use in surgeries with cryo-assisted localization. Refer to prescriber labeling for full safety information.

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Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. In this news release, words such as "may," "would," "could," "will," "likely," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate," and similar words and the negative form thereof are used to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking information may relate to management's future outlook and anticipated events or results and may include statements or information regarding the future financial position, business strategy and strategic goals, competitive conditions, research and development activities, projected costs and capital expenditures, research and clinical testing outcomes, taxes and plans and objectives of, or involving, Perimeter. Without limitation, information regarding the potential benefits and the commercialization of Claire and potential future market size and opportunity are forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether, or the times at or by which, any particular result will be achieved. No assurance can be given that any events anticipated by the forward-looking information will transpire or occur. Forward-looking information is based on information available at the time and/or management's good-faith belief with respect to future events and are subject to known or unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other unpredictable factors, many of which are beyond Perimeter's control. Such forward-looking statements reflect Perimeter's current view with respect to future events, but are inherently subject to significant medical, scientific, business, economic, competitive, political, and social uncertainties and contingencies. In making forward-looking statements, Perimeter may make various material assumptions, including but not limited to (i) the accuracy of Perimeter's financial projections; (ii) obtaining positive results from trials; (iii) obtaining necessary regulatory approvals; and (iv) general business, market, and economic conditions. Further risks, uncertainties and assumptions include, but are not limited to, those applicable to Perimeter and described in Perimeter's Management Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2025, which is available on Perimeter's SEDAR+ profile at https://www.sedarplus.com, and could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statements. Perimeter does not intend, nor does Perimeter undertake any obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking information contained in this news release to reflect subsequent information, events, or circumstances or otherwise, except if required by applicable laws.

Contacts

Stephen Kilmer

Investor Relations

Direct: 647-872-4849

Email: [email protected]

Susan Thomas

Media Relations

Direct: 619-540-9195

Email: [email protected]

Adrian Mendes

Chief Executive Officer

Toll-free: 888-988-7465 (PINK)

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Perimeter Medical Imaging AI Inc.