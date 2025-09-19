Perimeter's Advanced Imaging Technology Featured at Annual Clinical Assembly of Osteopathic Surgeons

Leading breast surgical oncologist Dr. Amelia Tower to present on wide-field optical coherence tomography for margin visualization during breast conserving surgery

TORONTO and DALLAS, Sept. 19, 2025 /CNW/ - Perimeter Medical Imaging AI , Inc. (TSXV: PINK) (OTCQX: PYNKF) ("Perimeter" or the "Company"), a commercial-stage medical technology company, announced that Dr. Amelia Tower, a leading breast surgical oncologist will present today at the 2025 Annual Clinical Assembly ("ACA") of the American College of Osteopathic Surgeons on the use of wide-field optical coherence tomography ("OCT") during breast conserving surgery.

In her oral presentation, "Use of Adjunct Wide-field Optical Coherence Tomography to Visualize Margins During Breast Conserving Surgery: A Case Series," Dr. Tower will highlight real-world cases demonstrating the practical application of Perimeter's current product, the S-Series OCT. The S-Series received U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") clearance in 2021 under a general imaging indication, and the performance of an AI-assisted version is currently under FDA evaluation specifically for use in intraoperative breast cancer imaging.

"Too many surgeries must be repeated simply because surgeons lack tools to see disease at the cellular level in real-time," said Dr. Tower, head of the newly formed Breast Associates of Texas in Fort Worth and an academic leader in medical education. "When re-excisions are needed, patients face tremendous stress and often delayed follow-on treatment and recovery. Advanced imaging technologies, such as Perimeter's S-Series OCT, can provide real-time insights that enhance surgical precision and help us make the best decisions in the operating room."

Dr. Tower's presentation underscores the impact of re-excision rates in breast conserving surgery, the functionality of OCT, and outlines how surgeons can integrate the technology into their workflow. A board certified and fellowship-trained practicing surgeon, Dr. Tower has published extensively on surgical innovations. This presentation is being shared as scientific exchange, supplementing a growing body of clinical evidence on intraoperative margin assessment. Physicians interested in learning more may visit perimetermed.com/disclosures or contact [email protected] .

The ACA, sponsored by the American College of Osteopathic Surgeons, is a premier event that convenes more than 1,200 multi-disciplinary surgeons from across the country each year for networking and continuing medical education. The event is being held Sept. 17-21 in Salt Lake City, Utah.

About Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc.

Based in Toronto, Canada and Dallas, Texas, Perimeter Medical Imaging AI (TSX-V: PINK) (OTCQX: PYNKF) is a medical technology company driven to transform cancer surgery with ultra-high-resolution, real-time, advanced imaging tools to address areas of high unmet medical need. Available across the U.S., our FDA-cleared Perimeter S-Series OCT system provides real-time, cross-sectional visualization of excised tissues at the cellular level. The breakthrough-device-designated investigational Perimeter B-Series OCT with ImgAssist AI represents our next-generation artificial intelligence technology that is currently being evaluated in a pivotal clinical trial, with support from a grant of up to US$7.4 million awarded by the Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas. The company's ticker symbol "PINK" is a reference to the pink ribbons used during Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Perimeter B-Series OCT is limited by U.S. law to investigational use and not available for sale in the United States. Perimeter S-Series OCT has 510(k) clearance under a general indication and has not been evaluated by the U.S. FDA specifically for use in breast tissue, breast cancer, other types of cancer, margin evaluation, and reducing re-excision rates. The safety and effectiveness of these uses has not been established. For more information, please visit www.perimetermed.com/disclosures .

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. In this news release, words such as "may," "would," "could," "will," "likely," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate," and similar words and the negative form thereof are used to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking information may relate to management's future outlook and anticipated events or results and may include statements or information regarding the future financial position, business strategy and strategic goals, competitive conditions, research and development activities, projected costs and capital expenditures, research and clinical testing outcomes, taxes and plans and objectives of, or involving, Perimeter. Without limitation, information regarding the potential benefits of Perimeter S-Series OCT and Perimeter B-Series OCT, the expected benefits of Perimeter's updated version of its ImgAssist AI, and Perimeter's expectations regarding the PMA submission to the FDA are forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether, or the times at or by which, any particular result will be achieved. No assurance can be given that any events anticipated by the forward-looking information will transpire or occur. Forward-looking information is based on information available at the time and/or management's good-faith belief with respect to future events and are subject to known or unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other unpredictable factors, many of which are beyond Perimeter's control. Such forward-looking statements reflect Perimeter's current view with respect to future events, but are inherently subject to significant medical, scientific, business, economic, competitive, political, and social uncertainties and contingencies. In making forward-looking statements, Perimeter may make various material assumptions, including but not limited to (i) the accuracy of Perimeter's financial projections; (ii) obtaining positive results from trials; (iii) obtaining necessary regulatory approvals; and (iv) general business, market, and economic conditions. Further risks, uncertainties and assumptions include, but are not limited to, those applicable to Perimeter and described in Perimeter's Management Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2023, which is available on Perimeter's SEDAR+ profile at https://www.sedarplus.ca , and could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statements. Perimeter does not intend, nor does Perimeter undertake any obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking information contained in this news release to reflect subsequent information, events, or circumstances or otherwise, except if required by applicable laws.

Contacts

Stephen Kilmer

Investor Relations

Direct: 647-872-4849

Email: [email protected]

Susan Thomas

Media Relations

Direct: 619-540-9195

Email: [email protected]

Adrian Mendes

Chief Executive Officer

Toll-free: 888-988-7465 (PINK)

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Perimeter Medical Imaging AI Inc.