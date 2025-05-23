Perimeter Partners with Intermountain Health to Study the Potential Clinical, Social and Economic Benefits of Using OCT and AI to Reduce Cancer Reoperations

TORONTO and DALLAS, May 23, 2025 /CNW/ - Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc. (TSXV: PINK) (OTCQX: PYNKF) ("Perimeter" or the "Company"), a commercial-stage medical technology company, is pleased to announce that it has entered into a Development Support Agreement ("DSA") with Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Health, the largest nonprofit health system in the Intermountain West. This agreement creates the framework for the two organizations to partner on a number of future studies evaluating the potential value of using Perimeter's OCT and collecting additional data to support the continued development of the Company's artificial intelligence ("AI") algorithms.

In the first of these studies, Intermountain Health will support a retrospective analysis of population level reoperation rates and incremental healthcare costs associated with reoperation for patients who underwent initial breast-conserving surgery ("BCS") at select hospital sites.

"At Intermountain Health, we understand the significance of innovation, like Perimeter's proprietary wide-field OCT interoperative margin assessment technology, that has the potential to optimize surgical oncology outcomes for patients, and support efficient delivery of care," said Teresa Reading, MD, medical director, breast surgery, Canyons Region at Intermountain Health who is involved with the clinical use of this technology. "We look forward to initiating this first study among our BCS patient population, as well as potentially expanding to other tissue types in the future."

"Intermountain Health is a fully integrated healthcare delivery system. It shares our commitment to improving both the patient and provider experience through innovation. And with its own health plan, Intermountain Health is uniquely positioned to evaluate the total cost of cancer reoperations - not only to the patient, but also to the payer," commented Adrian Mendes, Perimeter's Chief Executive Officer. "We are excited about how this partnership can help shape our commercial and market access strategies as we work to advance not only our next-generation, AI-enabled Perimeter OCT system for use during BCS through the FDA PMA approval process, but also as we look to expand into other tissue types beyond breast."

About Intermountain Health

Headquartered in Utah with locations in six states and additional operations across the western U.S., Intermountain Health is a not-for-profit health system with 33 hospitals, approximately 400 clinics, medical groups with some 4,600 employed physicians and advanced care providers, a health plans division called Select Health with more than one million members, and other health services. Helping people live the healthiest lives possible, Intermountain Health is committed to improving community health and is widely recognized as a leader in transforming healthcare by using evidence-based best practices to consistently deliver high-quality outcomes at sustainable costs.

About Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc.

Based in Toronto, Canada and Dallas, Texas, Perimeter Medical Imaging AI (TSX-V: PINK) (OTCQX: PYNKF) is a medical technology company driven to transform cancer surgery with ultra-high-resolution, real-time, advanced imaging tools to address areas of high unmet medical need. Available across the U.S., our FDA-cleared Perimeter S-Series OCT system provides real-time, cross-sectional visualization of excised tissues at the cellular level. The breakthrough-device-designated investigational Perimeter B-Series OCT with ImgAssist AI represents our next-generation artificial intelligence technology that has recently been evaluated in a pivotal clinical trial, with support from a grant of up to US$7.4 million awarded by the Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas. The company's ticker symbol "PINK" is a reference to the pink ribbons used during Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Perimeter B-Series OCT is limited by U.S. law to investigational use and not available for sale in the United States. Perimeter S-Series OCT has 510(k) clearance under a general indication and has not been evaluated by the U.S. FDA specifically for use in breast tissue, breast cancer, other types of cancer, margin evaluation, and reducing re-excision rates. The safety and effectiveness of these uses has not been established. For more information, please visit www.perimetermed.com/disclosures .

