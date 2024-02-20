Perimeter Medical Imaging AI Announces Publication of Peer-Reviewed Research Examining the High Rates of Re-Operations Following Breast-Conserving Surgeries and the Associated Increased Healthcare Costs

DALLAS and TORONTO, Feb. 20, 2024 /CNW/ - Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc. (TSXV: PINK) (OTC: PYNKF) (FSE: 4PC) ("Perimeter" or the "Company") – a commercial-stage medical technology company – announced results from a new study1 published in the Annals of Surgical Oncology that provide a comprehensive and up-to-date understanding of population-level reoperation rates and incremental healthcare costs associated with patients who require reoperations after undergoing breast-conserving surgery (BCS). Researchers based at The University of Texas Health Science Center and The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center concluded that more attention and continuing efforts should be made to reduce reoperation rates.

Dr. Anthony Lucci, professor of Breast Surgical Oncology at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center stated, "We conducted this retrospective study to better define and understand the impacts of reoperation rates on patients undergoing breast-conserving surgery and the related increase in costs. The results of our study demonstrate that high reoperation rates after breast-conserving surgery persist and are correlated with elevated risks and adverse outcomes for patients. I believe that these data underscore the need for new approaches to address high reoperation rates, including better methods of margin assessment for surgeons."

The research team identified 17,129 commercially insured women ages 18-64 and 6,977 Medicare beneficiaries age 18 and older who had initial breast-conserving surgery between 2017 and 2019. The one-year follow-up revealed reoperation rates of 21.1% among commercially insured women and 14.9% among the Medicare cohort. These reoperations correlated with a 24% increase in costs for both the commercial and Medicare cohorts, translating into incremental expenses of $21,607 and $8,559, respectively. Furthermore, reoperations were linked to a 54% increased risk of complications in the commercial cohort and an 89% elevated risk in the Medicare cohort.

Adrian Mendes, Perimeter's Chief Executive Officer, stated, "Our work strives to address the significant costs and negative patient outcomes due to reoperations. By providing innovative, intraoperative imaging technologies, our goal is that no patient has to go through the emotional and physical trauma of a second surgery due to cancer left behind."

Funding to support this research was provided, in part, by Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc.

______________________________ 1 Kim Y, Ganduglia-Cazaban C, Tamirisa N, Lucci A, Krause TM. Contemporary Analysis of Reexcision and Conversion to Mastectomy Rates and Associated Healthcare Costs for Women Undergoing Breast-Conserving Surgery. Ann Surg Oncol. 2024 Feb 6. doi: 10.1245/s10434-024-14902-z. Epub ahead of print. PMID: 38319511.

About Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc.

Based in Toronto, Canada and Dallas, Texas, Perimeter Medical Imaging AI (TSX-V: PINK) (OTC: PYNKF) (FSE: 4PC) is a medical technology company driven to transform cancer surgery with ultra-high-resolution, real-time, advanced imaging tools to address areas of high unmet medical need. Available across the U.S., our FDA-cleared Perimeter S-Series OCT system provides real-time, cross-sectional visualization of excised tissues at the cellular level. The breakthrough-device-designated investigational Perimeter B-Series OCT with ImgAssist AI represents our next-generation artificial intelligence technology that is currently being evaluated in a pivotal clinical trial, with support from a grant of up to US$7.4 million awarded by the Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas. The company's ticker symbol "PINK" is a reference to the pink ribbons used during Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Perimeter S-Series OCT has 510(k) clearance under a general indication and has not been evaluated by the U.S. FDA specifically for use in breast tissue, breast cancer, other types of cancer, margin evaluation, and reducing re-excision rates. The safety and effectiveness of these uses has not been established. For more information, please visit www.perimetermed.com/disclosures . Perimeter B-Series OCT is limited by U.S. law to investigational use and not available for sale in the United States.

