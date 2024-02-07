Perimeter Medical Imaging AI Announces Expanded Commercial Presence within National Healthcare Provider System with Follow-On Placement of Perimeter S-Series OCT at Additional Hospital Site

DALLAS and TORONTO, Feb. 7, 2024 /CNW/ - Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc. (TSXV: PINK) (OTC: PYNKF) (FSE: 4PC) ("Perimeter" or the "Company") – a commercial-stage medical technology company – today announced further commercial expansion within a major national healthcare system, with a follow-on placement of its flagship Perimeter S-Series OCT system at a new hospital site in North Texas.

Adrian Mendes, Perimeter's Chief Executive Officer, stated, "Our continued expansion within a major national healthcare system further validates our belief that our surgeon customers recognize the value of Perimeter S-Series in their ORs and the potential benefits to their patients. Combining a surgeon's clinical expertise with OCT technology has the potential to reduce repeat surgeries due to cancer left behind, and we believe Perimeter's innovative technology can become the standard of care in cancer surgery."

Perimeter's flagship product, the S-Series OCT (Optical Coherence Tomography), is a pioneering medical imaging system that provides cross-sectional, real-time margin visualization of excised tissue specimens in the operating room at 10 times higher image resolution than X-ray and ultrasound, and 100 times greater image resolution than MRI.

About Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc.

Based in Toronto, Canada and Dallas, Texas, Perimeter Medical Imaging AI (TSX-V: PINK) (OTC: PYNKF) (FSE: 4PC) is a medical technology company driven to transform cancer surgery with ultra-high-resolution, real-time, advanced imaging tools to address areas of high unmet medical need. Available across the U.S., our FDA-cleared Perimeter S-Series OCT system provides real-time, cross-sectional visualization of excised tissues at the cellular level. The breakthrough-device-designated investigational Perimeter B-Series OCT with ImgAssist AI represents our next-generation artificial intelligence technology that is currently being evaluated in a pivotal clinical trial, with support from a grant of up to US$7.4 million awarded by the Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas. The company's ticker symbol "PINK" is a reference to the pink ribbons used during Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Perimeter S-Series OCT has 510(k) clearance under a general indication and has not been evaluated by the U.S. FDA specifically for use in breast tissue, breast cancer, other types of cancer, margin evaluation, and reducing re-excision rates. The safety and effectiveness of these uses has not been established. For more information, please visit www.perimetermed.com/disclosures . Perimeter B-Series OCT is limited by U.S. law to investigational use and not available for sale in the United States.

