Perimeter Forest Achieves Verra Registration for the Painted Forest Carbon Project

Pioneering improved forest management project preserves 148,000 acres of Group of Seven landscape in Ontario's Algoma Region

KINCARDINE, ON, Nov. 24, 2025 /CNW/ - Perimeter Forest Limited Partnership is proud to announce the successful registration (validation and verification) of the Painted Forest Carbon Project under Verra's VM0012 methodology: Improved Forest Management in Temperate and Boreal Forests (Logged to Protected Forest), v1.2.

Located in the Great Lakes–St. Lawrence hardwood forests of Ontario's Algoma Region, the 147,882-acre private property area north of Sault Ste. Marie is celebrated for its natural beauty and cultural significance--hosting over 100 known painting sites of the iconic Group of Seven artists.

The Painted Forest Carbon Project represents a major transition from a legacy of timber extraction to a conservation-focused forest management approach. Future harvest volumes will be reduced to less than 10% of baseline conditions, supported by the Forest Stewardship Council (FSC) certification achieved in 2024. In addition to mitigating climate change, the project contributes to additional United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), including: Life on Land; Clean Water & Sanitation; and Industry, Innovation & Infrastructure.

A cornerstone of the project is its High-Resolution Forest Inventory, developed in partnership with Tesera Systems Inc., a Canadian forest inventory technology company. This "first-of-its-kind" advanced "wall-to-wall" dataset combines LiDAR, multispectral imagery, and permanent ground sample plots to map tree species, volume, and forest structure across every sub-hectare of the property --setting a new benchmark for transparency and precision in forest carbon accounting.

The project's validation marks the culmination of four years of rigorous development efforts. It has now received verification of 249,000 Verified Carbon Units (VCUs) for the 2021 and 2022 vintages, which are available for sale. Verification of an estimated 390,000 additional VCUs (2023–2025 vintages) is underway and expected to be serialized in Q2 2026.

QUOTE:

"The validation of the Painted Forest Carbon Project marks a major milestone for Perimeter Forest and for the protection of one of Canada's most storied landscapes. This achievement enables safeguarding a region of deep cultural and ecological importance--home to Indigenous heritage and the inspiration of the Group of Seven. We look forward to advancing the long-term protection of this vital landscape through the sale of its Verified Carbon Units."

-- Daniel Andres, Chief of Climate & Biodiversity Operations, Perimeter Forest Limited Partnership

Background and Verification Details:

Verra Project ID: 3812 (https://registry.verra.org/app/projectDetail/VCS/3812)

Media Contact: Daniel Andres, Chief of Climate & Biodiversity Operations, Perimeter Forest Limited Partnership, 624 Huron Terrace, Kincardine, Ontario, N2Z 2H2, Email: [email protected], Phone: (519) 385-0012, Website: www.perimeterforest.com