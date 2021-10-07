Perch closes $1M Seed Round and joins 2022 REACH Canada accelerator program

Toronto-based tech startup aims to help Canadians build wealth and make better real estate decisions through their analytics platform.

TORONTO, Oct. 7, 2021 /CNW/ - Perch, the Toronto-based proptech company that seeks to help Canadians build wealth and make more informed real estate decisions through its analytics platform, announced today the close of a $1 million seed funding round and its acceptance to the 2022 REACH Canada growth accelerator.

Created in 2018, Perch provides personalized financial insights that optimize a buyer's path to homeownership. Perch offers a platform that enables greater collaboration with real estate professionals and streamlines the user's mortgage application experience. Once a homeowner, proprietary analytics allow users to know when to leverage their home equity to build wealth.

"Canadians consider housing affordability to be a major problem and we're offering a solution that helps simplify the path to home ownership," said Perch founder Alex Leduc. "We built Perch to give users clear financial insights, without needing to build their own complex spreadsheets. Along the way, they're fully supported with a dedicated mortgage advisor to help them strategize and understand the numbers."

"As we focus on scaling operations and growing our user base, we are doubling down on real estate agent and brokerage partnerships by building out a dedicated agent portal as an extension of our site that enables REALTORS® to turn more leads into buyers, close deals more effectively and nurture their existing client base for repeat business. We are thrilled to have the support of Second Century Ventures and to be selected into their 2022 REACH Canada cohort," said Alex Leduc.

Second Century Ventures (SCV) is the strategic investment arm of the National Association of Realtors® (NAR). Second Century Ventures is the most active global venture fund in real estate technology with more than 150 portfolio companies worldwide. Second Century Ventures operates the global REACH scale-up program in five major international markets. The award-winning REACH program helps high growth-potential companies scale across the real estate, financial services, banking, home services and insurance industries.

"Through REACH, our goal is to deliver exponential value to the global real estate ecosystem, enhancing the consumers' experience via the Realtor® community, today and well into the future. The Perch solution exemplifies this approach on all fronts, and we are thrilled to work with their outstanding team as we help scale Perch alongside their peers as part of the REACH Canada Class of 2022," said Lynette Keyowski, Managing Parther with REACH Canada.

With its global presence, REACH offers Perch a unique opportunity to scale operations and better collaborate with real estate agents. Looking ahead, Perch plans to leverage the REACH program to grow its team and continue investing in its analytics platform to build additional tools to help home buyers and homeowners.

About PERCH

Perch gives home buyers and homeowners the financial insights they need to build wealth and make better real estate decisions through its analytics platform. While accessing its online platform and with the dedicated support of a team of real estate professionals, users can easily collaborate and plan their real estate strategy. Perch was founded in 2018 by Alex Leduc, CFA and is proudly based in Toronto, Ontario. www.myperch.io

About REACH Canada

REACH Canada is a unique technology scale-up program created by Second Century Ventures, the most active venture fund in real estate technology. Backed by the National Association of REALTORS®, SCV and REACH leverage the association's more than 1.4 million members and a worldwide network of executives to help technology companies scale across the real estate vertical and its adjacent markets. The program provides education, mentorship and market exposure to one of the world's largest industries. For more on REACH Canada, visit www.narreach.ca.

