Peoples Group Teams with Fiserv to Build Canada's Next Generation Payments Platform

Partnership positions Peoples Group as the trusted platform provider for financial institutions and fintechs, across Canada

TORONTO, Feb. 25, 2026 /CNW/ - Today, Peoples Group, a financial services company with a bank and trust under its banner, announced a strategic partnership with Fiserv, a leading global provider of payments and financial services technology, to deliver its next generation payments offering. This leading technology will enable clients and partners to leverage instant payments, always-on infrastructure and rich ISO 20022 data through direct connections to Canada's prominent payment systems, streamlining automation and enhancing digital client experiences.

Fiserv logo. (CNW Group/Peoples Group)

This move represents one of the most substantial technology investments in Peoples Group's history, signaling a long-term commitment to delivering enterprise-grade banking infrastructure that meets both current market demands and future innovation requirements for leading fintechs and advanced technology providers.

"As Canada makes significant investments to strengthen our economic competitiveness, our banking infrastructure is a critical piece of that equation. Canada needs systems that can respond as global standards evolve and technologies like real-time payments come into play," said David Raju, Interim President and CEO, Peoples Group. "We are building today so Canada's financial services sector can compete on the world stage tomorrow."

This modernized infrastructure, built on Fiserv's leading-edge payments technologies and the DNA® core platform deployed in the public cloud, will streamline existing banking and payment capabilities in preparation for Payments Canada's Real-Time Rail deployment.

"Peoples Group is at the leading edge of innovation in Canada's financial ecosystem, and we're proud to support their next-generation payments strategy," said Sayantan Chakraborty, Head of Digital Payments, Fiserv. "With the Fiserv Enterprise Payments Platform, we're delivering the scale, security and connectivity financial institutions and fintechs need to grow and compete across Canada."

Platform Provider for Canada's Financial Services Ecosystem

The Fiserv Enterprise Payments Platform positions Peoples Group as the trusted platform provider for organizations seeking to compete with enterprise institutions while maintaining focus and resources on their core customer relationships.

"We're committed to providing enterprise-grade infrastructure and architecture that empowers our customers to deliver at scale, innovate faster and focus on delivering exceptional customer experiences," said William Keliehor, Chief Client Officer, Peoples Group. "Our platforms and solutions help accelerate digital transformation for our partners, ranging from financial institutions to innovative fintechs, reducing the costs, complexity and risks associated with developing proprietary systems."

About Peoples Group

Peoples Group is a trusted financial services company for the innovators at the forefront of Canada's economic future. We are the force making change happen, proudly working alongside challenger banks, fintechs, brokers and merchants while fostering a more dynamic and competitive financial ecosystem. We are a made-in-Canada financial institution – under the Peoples Group banner, Peoples Bank of Canada and Peoples Trust Company operate as separate, regulated entities – with a collective commitment to innovation. Our service offering across Deposits, Lending and Payments empowers our clients to bring unique visions to life that benefit more Canadians.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV), a Fortune 500 company, moves more than money. As a global leader in payments and financial technology, the company helps clients achieve best-in-class results through a commitment to innovation and excellence in areas including account processing and digital banking solutions; card issuer processing and network services; payments; e-commerce; merchant acquiring and processing; and Clover®, the world's smartest point-of-sale system and business management platform. Fiserv is a member of the S&P 500® Index and one of TIME Magazine's Most Influential Companies™. Visit fiserv.com and follow on social media for more information and the latest company news.

SOURCE Peoples Group

Media Contact: [email protected]