PENTAX Medical to launch the new premium video processor PENTAX Medical INSPIRA™(EPK-i8020c) and the i20c endoscope generation in Canada

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Feb. 22, 2023 /CNW/ -- PENTAX Medical Canada Inc., a division of HOYA Group, has obtained Health Canada licenses for two of its latest innovations; PENTAX Medical INSPIRA™, a new premium video processor and the i20c video endoscope series. Developed with a focus on the needs of healthcare providers, the new video processor maintains compatibility with PENTAX Medical's current endoscope models[1] and sets new standards in combination with the new i20c video endoscope generation.

Optimum image quality

The PENTAX Medical INSPIRA™ video processor delivers exceptional image quality with any PENTAX Medical endoscope[2]. Equipped with two connection types, it allows for upgrading the legacy endoscopy portfolio[1] to the latest imaging standards. This intelligent feature extends the lifecycle of each endoscope for greater sustainability and economic savings while continuing to meet the highest standards of modern imaging and visualization.

Enhanced user experience

The PENTAX Medical INSPIRA™ video processor combines cutting-edge functionality in one plug-and-play solution with intuitive usability. It is controlled via a customizable, state-of-the-art touch panel equipped with innovative image enhancement functionalities and 4K image processing. This ultimately enables physicians to focus on what is important, achieving optimal clinical outcomes.

Next-generation endoscopes with superior ergonomics

The unique control body of the i20c endoscopes is designed with enhanced ergonomics and exceptional imaging for the highest quality procedures. As a result, physicians instantly benefit from outstanding maneuverability, angulation, and handling. In addition, the novel design of the lightweight connector of the i20c video endoscopes further optimizes the endoscopic workflow allowing for more efficient reprocessing.

David Harrison, Chief Commercial Officer, PENTAX Medical Americas, comments: "The PENTAX Medical INSPIRA™ video processor is a milestone for endoscopy in Canada. This future-proof platform, with its ability to upgrade legacy endoscopes' imaging capabilities from different generations, provide our customers with the economic flexibility and image quality they need to improve patient care. When combined with our new i20c endoscopes, PENTAX Medical elevates image quality and handling to the next level in endoscopy."

[1] 90i, i10, J10, 90K, i10c and i20c series endoscopes.

Not all models are compatible. For detail, contact your local PENTAX Medical service facility. [2] 90i, i10, J10, 90K, i10c and i20c series endoscopes

Not all models are compatible. For detail, contact your local PENTAX Medical service facility

About PENTAX Medical

PENTAX Medical is a division of HOYA Group. The company's mission is to improve the standard of patient care and quality of healthcare delivery by providing the best endoscopic products and services with a focus on QUALITY, CLINICALLY RELEVANT INNOVATION, and SIMPLICITY.

PENTAX Medical strives to align with the healthcare community's Triple Aim goals through transparent partnerships with its customers and by providing the highest quality solutions to help them reach their goals, including enabling customers to improve patient outcomes by offering evidence-based solutions across the continuum of care; ensuring value by supporting the customers to improve their efficiency and minimize their healthcare costs; and enriching patient and provider's experience by empowering every member of the care team to achieve optimal outcomes through products, education, and support.

Focused on the outcome instead of technological features, PENTAX Medical listens to the healthcare community and their patients, understands their daily obstacles and helps improve endoscopy with smart innovations.

For more information: http://www.pentaxmedical.com

About HOYA

Founded in 1941 in Tokyo, Japan, HOYA Corporation is a global technology and med-tech company and a leading supplier of innovative high-tech and medical products. HOYA is active in the fields of healthcare and information technology, providing eyeglasses, medical endoscopes, intraocular lenses, and optical lenses, as well as key components for semiconductor devices, LCD panels, and hard disk drives. With over 150 offices and subsidiaries worldwide, HOYA currently employs a multinational workforce of 37,000 people. For more information, please visit: http://www.hoya.com.

SOURCE PENTAX Medical

