Penske Truck Leasing Expands Presence in Hamilton, Ontario

READING, Pa., July 20, 2020 /CNW/ -- Penske Truck Leasing has outgrown its original facility in Hamilton, Ontario, and opened a new consumer and commercial truck rental, full-service truck leasing and contract truck fleet maintenance facility at 510 South Service Road.

"We have essentially doubled our capacity with this new facility. We're now equipped with six truck bays on nearly 5 acres," explained Richard McLaughlin, area vice president for Penske's Eastern Canada region. "We have been expanding steadily in the region and needed a larger space to continue meeting the needs of our customers as well as additional capacity for future needs."

Conveniently located off Queen Elizabeth Way Highway, the new facility is 13,230-square-feet and equipped with a fuel island as well as high-tech rapid lifting and lowering mobile column truck lifts, providing a safe environment for technicians to service vehicles.

Penske's facility is also outfitted with the company's proprietary fully digital and voice-directed truck fleet preventive maintenance process and connected fleet solutions , a value-added resource to help customers address issues and options related to onboard technology systems (ELDs, telematics, onboard cameras, etc.).

Officially opening for business on May 25, 2020, Penske currently employs 18 associates at the Hamilton location and has plans to hire as business increases.

Penske Truck Leasing is a Penske Transportation Solutions company headquartered in Reading, Pennsylvania. A leading global transportation services provider, Penske Truck Leasing operates more than 327,000 vehicles and serves customers from more than 1,100 locations in North America, South America, Europe, Australia and Asia. Product lines include full-service truck leasing, contract maintenance, commercial and consumer truck rentals, used truck sales, transportation and warehousing management and supply chain management solutions. Visit www.pensketruckleasing.com to learn more.

SOURCE Penske Truck Leasing

For further information: Kim Harmsen, 610-796-4369, [email protected]; Randy Ryerson, 610-775-6408, [email protected], www.pensketruckleasing.com

