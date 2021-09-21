Penney Ooi Becomes First Woman to Achieve Highest Field Advancement Level with World Financial Group

World Financial Group announces Penney Ooi earns prestigious Executive Chairperson status

JOHNS CREEK, Ga., Sept. 21, 2021 /CNW/ -- World Financial Group (WFG) is pleased to announce that Penney Ooi has become the first woman to qualify for the status of Executive Chairperson. This position is the highest field advancement level that independent agents of the company's insurance agency, World Financial Group Insurance Agency, LLC (WFGIA), can achieve by meeting qualifications based on thresholds related to the numbers of people helped and lives protected through products and services, as well as the size and structure of the agent's team.

In addition to being an independent insurance agent with WFGIA, Ooi is also a registered representative and an investment advisor representative with the affiliate broker/dealer and registered investment advisor, Transamerica Financial Advisors, Inc. With these qualifications, Ooi is able to provide securities and investment advisor products and services—in addition to life insurance—to individuals, families, and businesses.

"Coming into this opportunity, I wanted to create a better life for my family and me, free of financial worry," said Ooi. "With the help of mentors, my husband and I have had the privilege to help thousands along the same journey towards financial independence. The WFG opportunity doesn't require you to fit into a glass slipper—it gives you the platform to shatter the glass ceiling!"

"Penney Ooi is one of the most remarkable and talented WFG field leaders. She truly cares about the futures of the clients she helps and the people she brings on as agents," said Tom Dempsey, President of WFGIA. "Penney is the first woman to achieve the position of Executive Chairperson, and I know that through the example she has set, she will inspire many others to pursue and achieve excellence."

Ooi joins an impressive and diverse slate of Executive Chairpersons, including Xuan Nguyen, Andy Nguyen, Réal Michaud, Raja Dhaliwal, Wan Yang, Rocky Shi and Eric Olson.

About World Financial Group

In the United States, life insurance and fixed products are offered by independent agents of World Financial Group Insurance Agency, LLC, World Financial Group Insurance Agency of Hawaii, Inc., World Financial Group Insurance Agency of Massachusetts, Inc., World Financial Insurance Agency, LLC and/or WFG Insurance Agency of Puerto Rico, Inc.

Those agents who are properly licensed may offer securities and investment advisory services through the affiliate broker/dealer, Transamerica Financial Advisors, Inc. (TFA), Member FINRA, SIPC and Registered Investment Advisor.

Individuals who reside in California may become sales representatives with WFG Direct, a direct sales marketing platform offered through World Financial Group, Inc.

In Canada, life insurance and segregated funds are offered by independent agents of World Financial Group Insurance Agency of Canada Inc. Properly licensed individuals may also offer mutual funds through WFG Securities Inc. (WFGS).

To learn more, go to http://www.WorldFinancialGroup.com/.

Press Inquiries: [email protected]

SOURCE WFG

Related Links

https://www.WorldFinancialGroup.com

