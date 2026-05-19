Penguin Random House Canada and Doubleday Canada mourn the loss of acclaimed author Alan Bradley

TORONTO, May 19, 2026 /CNW/ - Penguin Random House Canada shares the sad news that beloved author Alan Bradley, best known for his global bestselling Flavia de Luce mystery series, has passed away at the age of 87 in the Isle of Man.

Doubleday Canada, an imprint of Penguin Random House Canada, has been the proud publisher of Bradley's novels since the publication of The Sweetness at the Bottom of the Pie in 2009. Kristin Cochrane, the company's chief executive officer, said:

Alan Bradley / Photo © Jeff Bassett (CNW Group/Penguin Random House Canada Limited)

"We are deeply saddened by the loss of Alan Bradley, beloved author of The Sweetness at the Bottom of the Pie, and eleven subsequent 'Flavia de Luce' novels. Alan's extraordinary imagination, generosity of spirit, and wonderful craft as a storyteller brought joy to readers in Canada and around the world for more than fifteen years. I am joined by colleagues across Penguin Random House Canada in our appreciation for Alan's great books, and our admiration for the care with which he shared Flavia with the world. We are profoundly grateful for the privilege of publishing Alan Bradley and will continue to celebrate his remarkable legacy by ensuring his stories endure for generations to come."

Denise Bukowski, Bradley's literary agent, said:

"While travelling with Alan in 2007, on his first trip to London when he won the Debut Dagger Award from the Crime Writers' Association for the best unpublished first novel, he told me about every landmark, which he knew of only from his English family's love of the old country. Two years later, at age 70, his first novel was published and the series sold in thirty-nine territories; he was travelling the world. Alan delivered all of his books on time, and each one was better than the one before it. He was without fail a gentleman and a scholar. I will be forever grateful that he introduced me to Flavia de Luce."

Alan Bradley was born in Toronto in 1938. He grew up in Cobourg, Ontario, where he began his career as a radio and television engineer, before moving to Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, in 1969 to work as the Director of Television Engineering at the University of Saskatchewan. In 1994, he took early retirement to write full-time, moving with his wife Shirley to Kelowna, British Columbia. Before turning to novels, he published short stories for children and adults, lifestyle and arts columns, and several screenplays. He wrote a non-fiction book, Ms. Holmes of Baker Street and a memoir, The Shoebox Bible.

Bradley's first Flavia de Luce novel, The Sweetness at the Bottom of the Pie, received the Crime Writers' Association Debut Dagger Award, the Dilys Winn Award, the Arthur Ellis Award, the Agatha Award, the Macavity Award, and the Barry Award, and was nominated for the Anthony Award. The eleven books in the Flavia de Luce series have sold over six million copies worldwide and are presently published in thirty-nine countries and thirty-six languages.

Bradley's final Flavia de Luce novel and the twelfth in the series, Numb Were the Beadsman's Fingers, will be published by Doubleday Canada on November 3, 2026. The film adaptation of The Sweetness at the Bottom of the Pie, titled Flavia, directed by Bharat Nalluri and starring Molly Belle Wright, Martin Freeman, Jonathan Pryce, and Toby Jones, will be released later this year. Bradley was able to see a final cut of the film and had previously been able to visit the set during production and noted it as a highlight of his life.

About Doubleday Canada: Doubleday Canada is dedicated to the best of storytelling. Our authors range from literary prize winners and commercial trailblazers to new, emerging talent. We publish books that will provoke, entertain, inform, and charm. We are proud to have nurtured some of the country's most exciting talents and to have become the Canadian home to a multitude of celebrated international writers.

About Penguin Random House Canada: Penguin Random House Canada aims to nourish a universal passion for reading by connecting authors and their writing with readers everywhere. We are the Canadian arm of Penguin Random House, whose publishing lists include more than 80 Nobel Prize laureates and hundreds of the world's most widely read authors, and who employs more than 10,000 people worldwide. From politics to poetry, board books to biography, award-winning fiction to non-fiction classics, the country's cultural conversation begins at Penguin Random House Canada. Visit PenguinRandomHouse.ca for more information and follow us at @PenguinRandomCA.

SOURCE Penguin Random House Canada Limited

Media enquiries contact: Kaitlin Smith, [email protected]