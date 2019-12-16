Pelican International Inc. Acquires Confluence Outdoor LLC Assets

LAVAL, Quebec, Dec. 16, 2019 /CNW/ -- Pelican International Inc. announces today the acquisition of substantially all Confluence Outdoor's assets, located in Greenville, South Carolina. With this acquisition, the company now offers the most comprehensive assortment of paddle sports equipment in the industry, from premium brands to more accessible and reliable products.

Pelican International Inc.

"The entire Pelican team, my brother Christian and I are thrilled to welcome the Confluence team in the Pelican family. The combination of the two businesses will produce by far the largest and most comprehensive group in the paddle sports space. This paddle sports powerhouse will offer, under the best brands, a complete line-up of products spanning all paddle sports categories, catering to the needs of all types of consumers. As always, our primary focus is the satisfaction of our products' users," said Antoine Élie, cofounder of Pelican International.

"The acquisition aims to capitalize on the strengths and capabilities of two synergistic businesses and brands, from the products that make their success to the people that make them shine, in a consolidating and globalizing industry. With more than 800 employees in three manufacturing sites strategically located in North America, an improved distribution network and a strong commitment to innovation, the momentum behind both brands is stronger than ever. Starting today, our team members, retailers and paddle sports enthusiasts from all backgrounds will be put at the forefront of our strategy in order to unlock our full potential and to continue to execute our growth plan," stated Danick Lavoie, president and CEO of Pelican International.

"Pelican and Confluence are the ideal fit. It's the optimal union of two industry leaders poised to drive innovation and serve consumers better than ever before. This is very powerful as a force for good for the industry and consumers in general," mentioned Todd King, vice-president of marketing at Confluence Outdoor.

Reed Smith LLP served as legal counsel to Pelican, and Nexsen Pruet, LLC served as legal counsel to Confluence, in the transaction.



About Pelican International

Pelican International is a world leader in the design and manufacture of kayaks, stand-up paddleboards, canoes, pedal boats, and fishing boats. For over 50 years, we have leveraged our mastery of thermoforming to deliver durable, quality products at affordable prices. A commitment to innovation, investment in state-of-the-art technology and rigorous quality control standards are the cornerstones of our business philosophy. Our guiding principle is simple and enduring: to bring quality products within reach of all outdoor enthusiasts.

We are committed to protecting the environment and minimizing our ecological footprint. Our initial plant, located in Laval, Quebec, Canada, recycles over 99% of the excess material produced in its manufacturing processes and is equipped with specially designed ducts that redirect heated air from their moulding ovens to heat the facility during the fall and winter months. Proud to be one of Canada's best-managed companies since 2014, all our employees care about our customers and they sincerely hope all boaters will wear a personal flotation device at all times when on or near the water.



About Confluence Outdoor

Confluence Outdoor is a portfolio of six premier watersport brands including Wilderness Systems®, Perception®, Dagger®, Mad River Canoe®, Harmony Gear®, and Boardworks®. With a full collection of kayaks, canoes, surf and stand-up paddleboards, and a wide range of paddle sports accessories—ranging from touring and recreational to high-performance fishing and whitewater products, the Confluence brands cater to all levels of watersport enthusiasts.



For further information:

Elizabeth Rivas

Director, eCommerce and Communication

rivase@pelicansport.com

1-800-463-6960 ext.225

Related Files

Press release Pelican 16-12-19_ENG final.pdf

Related Images

image1.jpg

SOURCE Pelican International Inc.