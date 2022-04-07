Pelatro Applauded by Frost & Sullivan for Enabling Customer Value and Loyalty Management with Its Customer Engagement Hub

Pelatro's contextual marketing product profiles customers and increases their value in the supply chain. The process also accounts for feedback in the loop of learning and strategizing, thereby completing the customer value management system. Pelatro's loyalty management system involves exchanging points with goods and sometimes partnering with other product-based companies to design loyalty campaigns. As a result, Pelatro has utilized data monetization strategies that built trust among its client's stakeholders. The company forges a strong partnership with its clients to enable it to focus on outcomes. In addition to the software, Pelatro also provides a variety of services including implementation support and managed services to help telcos realize the maximum value from the solution.

According to Neha Pokharel, a Best Practices Research Analyst at Frost & Sullivan, "Pelatro's solutions and services offer a one-stop-shop for businesses that demand optimized solutions to help their customers. It profiles telcos customers and matching solutions based on customer needs to provide telcos with customer-centric solutions."

Pelatro generates trust among its more than a billion global customers because it regards them as partners. It has invested significantly in its technology through business innovation and offers its worldwide telco clients an end-to-end solution that combines segmentation analytics, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and workflow capabilities, eliminating the need for multiple systems. The one-stop solutions-based disruption helps telcos increase their business velocity while shortening the life cycle of telcos campaigns from a traditional three to four-week timespan to less than a day. Vodafone Idea is one of the biggest implementers of Pelatro's customer value management system, reaching over 400 million subscribers, and executing 4800 campaigns per day in 23 regions.

"Pelatro thrives by offering products that empower its customer base and increase its client's business velocity. Pelatro's unique innovations and products allow its clients and marketers to conduct a significant level of analytics independently," said Pokharel. "Pelatro's telcos system customers receive real-time intervention offers to update their data plans in the middle of their online browsing. Innovation, next-generation technology implementation, and maintaining a loyal customer base are part of Pelatro's DNA."

"We are excited to be recognized by Forst & Sullivan with the 2022 APAC Contextual Marketing Solutions for Telecommunications Company of the Year Award. It validates our efforts to build a solution that can enable telecom operators to transform their customer engagement by operating in a fully digital mode. Declining ARPU and soaring customer churn are the two biggest challenges that telcos face these days. Our aim is to be a partner for telcos in this journey to overcome the above by implementing a solution that can solve complex problems with AI/ML and real-time analytics and decisioning capabilities. Deep domain expertise, managed services, and recurring revenue model further help us in strengthening the partnership and delivering better results to our customers," said Subash Menon, CEO of Pelatro.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents a Company of the Year award to the organization that demonstrates excellence in terms of growth strategy and implementation in its field. The award recognizes a high degree of innovation with products and technologies, and the resulting leadership in terms of customer value and market penetration.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

Contact:

Kala Mani. S.

Phone: +603-2023 2037

Email: [email protected]

About Pelatro

Pelatro is a leading Customer Engagement Hub provider for global Telcos offering a one-stop solution that delivers improved consumer engagements, better ROI, and seamless data monetization for subscribers, retailers, and enterprise customers. The company's key strengths include deep domain expertise to assist telcos with data analysis and campaign design through big data capabilities enabled by AI/ML techniques and managed services.

Founded in 2013, Pelatro serves leading telecom operators across 19 different countries and processing the data for more than 1 billion subscribers. It is listed on London Stock Exchange, with R&D centre in India and Sales offices across the US, Singapore, Dubai, and India.

Contact:

Sanjay Bhatt

Phone: +91-9773853213

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Frost & Sullivan