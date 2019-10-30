Pela joins the ranks of sustainable companies as a certified B Corporation

Company leads the way to a waste free future

KELOWNA, BC, Oct. 30, 2019 /CNW/ - Pela is on track to create a waste free future with their freshly minted Certified B Corporation status. Using their revolutionary technology, they have made a global impact with customers worldwide and now join a network of like-minded companies with one unifying goal - to use business as a force for good.

"We're excited to welcome Pela to the community of Certified B Corporations, which is growing quickly with over 3,000 companies now certified globally and almost 300 in Canada, said country manager of Canada for B Lab, Kasha Huk. "Through their commitment to creating a regenerative economy, Pela is demonstrating that business can be a force for good in the world, delivering purpose alongside profit. This kind of leadership is emblematic of the power of B Corps."

Certified B Corps meet the highest standards of verified social and environmental performance, transparency, and accountability and are legally required to consider the impact of their decisions on their workers, customers, suppliers, community, and the environment. The certification is a mark of trust and a guarantee to consumers that a brand balances transparency, purpose, and actions. B Corps are accelerating a global culture shift to redefine success in business and build a more inclusive and sustainable economy

"Since day one, we have been focused on the most sustainable options when making our products," said CEO of Pela, Matt Bertulli. "We went after B Corp because the alignment was already there, so it only made sense to become part of the remarkable B Corp network. We are in the company of great brands and we are excited to collaborate with other B Corps."

In an effort to bring awareness to single-use plastics and build strong relationships in the community, the company implemented Pela 360. Where customers can either drop off or send back their used Pela cases and sunglasses and Pela will clean them up and give them to someone in need, turn them into new products, or compost them.

Pela has been at the forefront of innovation and sustainability since its inception. In order to keep their values aligned, they curated the 4 "C's": Community, Creativity, Consciousness and Courage. These values are the pillars of the company and are kept in mind whenever new products are made. From sourcing materials, to manufacturing, to shipping, Pela products garner the 4 "C's" in everything they do.

About Pela

Pela was founded in 2011 by environmental consultant, Jeremy Lang after a family vacation to Hawaii. He was shocked to see the level of plastic pollution that was washed up on the shores and decided to come up with a solution. After much research, trial and error, Lang created a material called Flaxstic®, a unique blend of plant-based biopolymer mixed with flax shive, an annually renewable waste byproduct of the flax oilseed harvest in Canada.

Pela's flagship phone case completely breaks down into carbon, water, and organic biomass. Meaning that you can put it into the compost when you're finished with it.

Pela also develops other products made of environmentally sensible materials that educate and inspire a global community of people who are committed to making a positive impact on our planet.

Located in Kelowna, BC. To learn more about Pela's sustainable products visit www.pela.earth

Social Media Handles

Instagram: @PelaCase

Facebook: @PelaCase

Twitter: @PelaCase

SOURCE Pela

For further information: Media Contact: Catie St. Jacques, catie@pela.earth, 250.864.4878, M-F 8:30am-4:30pm (PDT), 604-460 Doyle Ave. Kelowna, BC V1Y 0C2