Peerage Realty Partners Positioning for the Future of the North American Real Estate Industry

TORONTO, July 23, 2024 /CNW/ - Peerage Realty Partners, the prominent leader in luxury residential real estate markets across North America, has fortified its senior leadership team to embrace the opportunities and changes coming to the real estate industry.

Tara Brown, an experienced executive in the consumer products sector, has been appointed to the newly created role of President, Peerage Group Sotheby's International Realty. Peerage Group Sotheby's International Realty is a new operating division composed of Peerage Realty Partners' seven Sotheby's International Realty partner firms. She will be based in the United States.

Brown will also serve as Peerage Realty Partner's Chief Growth Officer. Contemporaneous with her appointment, she joins the Executive Committee of Peerage Realty Partners. Additionally, she will spearhead portfolio growth and enhance commercial capabilities for Peerage Realty Partners.

Brown's appointment underscores Peerage Realty Partners' commitment to capitalizing on its strong North American foundation and focusing on growth opportunities within a rapidly changing industry. In this role, she will drive the strategic vision, organizational management, and operational effectiveness across Peerage Group Sotheby's International Realty's North American operations. This will further solidify its leadership in delivering elevated experiences for clients, advisors, and employees.

Brown brings over 20 years of transformative leadership experience across diverse consumer businesses and brands. She has a proven record of accelerating growth and creating value in Fortune 500 and private equity companies, including Procter & Gamble, Johnson & Johnson, Keurig Dr Pepper, and most recently, Maesa, a Bain Capital portfolio beauty company, where she served as the Group Chief Marketing Officer globally.

An accomplished innovator and marketer of global iconic brands, she is poised to enhance Peerage Realty Partners' focus on delivering distinctive brand building and exceptional client experience.

Brown has operated locally, regionally, and globally, leading large multi-functional organizations and agile, entrepreneurial teams. She holds a master's in business administration (MBA) from the Johnson Graduate School of Management at Cornell University in the United States and an MBA and Honours Bachelor of Commerce from Queen's University in Canada.

This appointment reflects the emerging opportunities to optimize Peerage Realty Partners' unique platform and capitalize on the many growth opportunities that are emerging as the North American real estate sector evolves.

"The opportunity to contribute to the growth of Peerage Realty Partners' prestigious business and Sotheby's International Realty's iconic luxury brand at a time when the real estate market is rapidly evolving is tremendously exciting," said Brown.

"It has been a pleasure to meet the exceptional leaders within our network. I look forward to collaborating with Sotheby's International Realty and the executive leadership of Peerage Realty Partners and Peerage Group Sotheby's International Realty and to learning from the passionate teams and dedicated advisors across North America as we collectively lead the next phase of development and growth. "

ABOUT PEERAGE REALTY PARTNERS

Peerage Realty Partners is a leading residential real estate services firm, serving luxury markets across North America. Its brokerage partners include leading Sotheby's International Realty franchisees, and renowned independent firms in both re-sale residential real estate brokerage, and new construction marketing.

Peerage Realty core service activities include real estate financing, transaction services, asset management, and home improvement for purpose-built rental properties. Peerage Realty has the unique benefit of being a privately-owned enterprise that is positioned to commit to long-term partnerships and investments.

Peerage Realty is projected to transact about US$34.8 billion (C$47.7 billion) in sales in 2024 through its partner firms. It has over 6,100 best-in-class sales representatives (4,500 are agents of Sotheby's International Realty affiliates) and employees with 206 offices in Canada and the United States. To support growth and expansion among partners, Peerage Realty consistently provides strategic input, capital, technology, operational expertise, marketing, communications, and value-added products and services that differentiate and strengthen its partner firms in competitive markets. Its goal is to expand the suite of services that its partner firms can offer to enhance the client experience through all phases of a real estate transaction and beyond. www.peeragerealty.com

ABOUT PEERAGE CAPITAL

Peerage Capital is a leading North American business services and private investment firm. Peerage Capital is focused on partnering with exceptional, entrepreneurial management teams to form long-term investments across several strategic business services platforms including real estate services, real estate development and management, land assembly, self-storage, asset management and wealth advisory services.

A growing network of partner companies has approximately 7,500 sales representatives and employees across Canada and the United States with approximately US$8 billion (C$10 billion) in total assets under management (AUM) and administration. Peerage Capital focuses on service sectors where there are opportunities to achieve scale through both organic growth as well as through acquisition, operating synergies, and brand differentiation. It supports the partner firms in which it invests by providing capital as well as a team of experienced professionals who add value in such areas as strategy, finance, technology, marketing, mergers and acquisitions, and communications.

Peerage Capital believes that superior talent is the ultimate driver of long-term growth and success. It operates with a strong culture of partnership, collaboration, and alignment of interests, both economic and cultural. Peerage Capital's unique "Professional Partnership" model has been refined over 40 years to accelerate growth through value-added services that enhance the sustainable, profitable growth rate of the organization, maximizing value for all stakeholders. www.peeragecapital.com

About Sotheby's International Realty Affiliates LLC

Founded in 1976 to provide independent brokerages with a powerful marketing and referral program for luxury listings, the Sotheby's International Realty network was designed to connect the finest independent real estate companies to the most prestigious clientele in the world. Sotheby's International Realty Affiliates LLC is a subsidiary of Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE: HOUS), a global leader in real estate franchising and provider of real estate brokerage, relocation and settlement services. In February 2004, Realogy entered a long-term strategic alliance with Sotheby's, the operator of the auction house. The agreement provided for the licensing of the Sotheby's International Realty name and the development of a full franchise system. Affiliations in the system are granted only to brokerages and individuals meeting strict qualifications. Sotheby's International Realty Affiliates LLC supports its affiliates with a host of operational, marketing, recruiting, educational and business development resources. Franchise affiliates also benefit from an association with the venerable Sotheby's auction house, established in 1744.

