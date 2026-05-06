PEC Construction Management Selected as Owner's Representative for Two Major Quebec Wind Projects

MONTREAL, May 6, 2026 /CNW/ - PEC Construction Management ("PEC"), a specialized Construction Management (CM) and Project Management (PM) firm specializing in utility-scale renewable energy, has been selected by EDF power solutions North America (operating as EDF solutions électriques in Quebec), to provide on-site Owner's Representative services for two major wind developments in Quebec: the Madawaska Wind Project and the Forêt Domaniale Wind Project.

Operating in Quebec as PEC Gestion de la construction Inc., PEC will provide on-site oversight across both projects, focusing on monitoring EPC execution, mitigating risk, and ensuring compliance with safety and quality standards.

"Being selected to support both the Madawaska and Forêt Domaniale projects is a significant milestone in our long-standing relationship with EDF power solutions dating back a decade," said Eddie Pease, Founder and President of PEC. "We are proud to support Quebec's clean energy initiatives by delivering disciplined, field-focused oversight that protects our client's interests and drives successful project outcomes."

The Madawaska Wind Project (Parc éolien de la Madawaska S.E.C.), located in the Témiscouata RCM in the Bas-Saint-Laurent region, will include 45 Vestas V162-6.0/6.2 MW wind turbines for a total installed capacity of 270 MW. The project scope also includes access roads, a substation interconnected to the Hydro-Québec grid, and an underground collector system.

PEC will also support the Forêt Domaniale Wind Project, a 180 MW development scheduled for commissioning in 2027. The project will include 30 wind turbines and is located across private and public lands within the municipalities of Cap-Saint-Ignace, Montmagny, Notre-Dame-du-Rosaire, and Sainte-Apolline-de-Patton in the Montmagny RCM.

PEC continues to expand its Quebec-based leadership team and regional partnerships, with a strong focus on local hiring and workforce development to support major renewable energy infrastructure projects across the province.

About PEC Construction Management

Founded in 2016, PEC Construction Management is a North America-focused CM/PM firm providing Owner's Representative services across utility-scale wind, solar, battery energy storage, and transmission projects. With decades of combined field experience, PEC supports project owners in delivering complex infrastructure safely, on schedule, and to the highest quality standards.

Website: www.pec-cm.com

SOURCE PEC Construction Management

Media Contact: Brent O'Connor, Business and Corporate Development, Phone: 647-707-2577, Email: [email protected]