Pearle Hospitality Acquires Controlling Interest of All Earth to Table: Bread Bars

ANCASTER, ON, March 3, 2021 /CNW/ - Aaron Ciancone, President of family-owned Pearle Hospitality is pleased to announce that his company has acquired the controlling interest of the Earth to Table: Bread Bar properties – Locke and James Street in Hamilton, and Gordon Street in Guelph Ontario.

In 12 years, the Earth to Table: Bread Bar restaurants have become popular destinations in the Hamilton and Guelph communities.

"Pearle Hospitality is happy to announce we now own the controlling interest of all three Earth to Table: Bread Bar restaurants," said Aaron Ciancone. "We thank all our employees for their dedication and focus on delivering a memorable experience for all our guests. Our employees have played a large part in making the Bread Bars successful. We look forward to working closely with all of them as we continue to grow and expand this great concept."

Pearl Hospitality has acquired all of Jeff Crump's interest in all three Earth to Table: Bread Bar restaurants. Mr. Crump is no longer an employee of or associated with Bread Bar or Pearle Hospitality.

Owned by the Ciancone family, southwestern Ontario-based Pearle Hospitality ( https://pearlehospitality.ca/ ) prides itself in providing guests with genuine and thoughtful experiences, and a dedication to deliver memorable moments. The Pearle Hospitality portfolio includes award winning restaurants, catering, a golf club, a farm, and Pearle Wedding & Events, a specialist group that focuses on staging events and weddings at the Pearle properties. Over 45 years Pearle Hospitality has restored historical properties that now stand as landmarks in their communities including: Ancaster Mill, Cambridge Mill, and Elora Mill. Pearle has also built and repurposed modern buildings such as Spencer's at the Waterfront, Whistle Bear Golf Club, Earth to Table Bread Bars, and their Earth to Table Farm. Most recently Pearle is developing The Pearle Hotel and Spa in Burlington, that is set to open Summer of 2021, and the Elora Mill Residences to be completed in Fall 2023.

SOURCE Pearle Hospitality

For further information: Employment: https://pearlehospitality.ca/careers; Media: Victoria Ollers, 416-822-2288, [email protected]