PDI & ROBEX MERGER COMPLETED

QUEBEC and SUBAICO, Australia, April 16, 2026 /CNW/ - Predictive Discovery Limited (ASX: PDI) ("PDI") and Robex Resources Inc. (ASX: RXR) (TSXV: RBX) ("Robex") are pleased to announce the successful completion of the merger between the companies, creating a leading West African gold production and development company, targeting production of more than 400,000 ounces of gold per annum by 2029.1

Predictive Discovery Logo (CNW Group/Robex Resources Inc.)

Effective as of 15 April 2026 (in Québec, Canada), PDI, through its wholly owned subsidiary 9548-5991 Québec Inc. ("Acquireco"), acquired all the issued and outstanding common shares in the capital of Robex ("Robex Shares") by way of a statutory plan of arrangement under the Business Corporations Act (Québec) (the "Transaction"). Pursuant to the Transaction, former holders of Robex Shares and Robex Chess Depositary Interests ("Robex CDIs") are entitled to receive 7.862 ordinary shares in the capital of PDI ("PDI Shares") for each Robex Share or Robex CDI held immediately prior to the effective time of the Transaction.

On completion of the Transaction, PDI became a reporting issuer in each of the Provinces and Territories of Canada. PDI Shares are currently listed on the Australian Securities Exchange ("ASX") and PDI has received approval from the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") for the listing of PDI Shares on the TSX. The PDI Shares issued to former holders of Robex Shares and Robex CDIs are expected to commence trading on the TSX on 20 April 2026 and on the ASX on 22 April 2026. Robex has applied to delist the Robex Shares from the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") and Robex CDIs from the ASX. The delisting of the Robex Shares from the TSXV is expected to become effective on or about 17 April 2026. The Robex CDIs were delisted from the ASX on 15 April 2026. As soon as practicable following completion of the Transaction, PDI will apply for Robex to cease to be a reporting issuer under applicable Canadian securities laws.

In order to receive their PDI Shares, former registered holders of Robex Shares (other than former holders of Robex CDIs) must deliver to Computershare Investor Services Inc. (the "Depositary") a duly completed and signed letter of transmittal (a "Letter of Transmittal") in respect of the Robex Shares held by such former holder, together with the applicable certificate(s) or direct registration system ("DRS") advice(s), if any, and such other documents or instruments as the Depositary may reasonably require (collectively, the "Transmittal Documents"). Upon receipt by the Depositary of such Transmittal Documents, the Depositary will deliver to such former registered holders, or make available for pick up at its offices, a DRS advice representing the PDI Shares that such former holder is entitled to receive as consideration under the Transaction. The Letter of Transmittal was delivered to registered holders of Robex Shares with the Robex Circular (as defined below) and is available under Robex's profile on SEDAR+. A Letter of Transmittal may also be obtained by contacting the Depositary. Former registered holders of Robex Shares who have not already completed and delivered their Transmittal Documents to the Depositary are encouraged to do so as soon as possible.

1 2029 production based on Bankan Project 2029 estimated production of 272koz Au (assuming first production commences in April 2028) as reported in the Definitive Feasibility Study for the Bankan Project (as released by PDI to ASX on 25 June 2025 in its announcement titled "Bankan DFS Confirms Outstanding Project Economics") and Kiniero Project 2029 estimated production of 155koz Au as reported in the updated feasibility study for the Kiniero Project (as released by Robex to ASX on 22 August 2025 in its announcement titled "Amendment to Kiniero Gold Project Technical Report").

Neither PDI nor Acquireco owned or controlled, directly or indirectly, any Robex Shares prior to the completion of the Transaction. Immediately following completion of the Transaction, PDI, through Acquireco, beneficially owns 276,433,803 Robex Shares, representing 100% of the issued and outstanding Robex Shares. In aggregate, PDI issued approximately 2,173,322,332 PDI Shares as consideration to former holders of Robex Shares and Robex CDIs pursuant to the Transaction, representing approximately A$2,021 million (or C$1,983 millioni) in aggregate and A$7.31 (or C$7.172) per Robex Share/Robex CDI based on the closing price of the PDI Shares on the ASX on 15 April 2026 (being A$0.93).

For more information on the Transaction, see Robex's management information circular dated 11 November 2025, as amended and restated on 12 December 2025, and as supplemented by the addendum dated 12 December 2025 (the "Robex Circular") filed under Robex's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com. A copy of the early warning report of PDI in connection with its acquisition of the Robex Shares pursuant to the Transaction will be filed under Robex's SEDAR+ profile and can be obtained by contacting PDI as set out below.

In connection with the Transaction, PDI advises that Ian Hobson has resigned as Company Secretary and Matthew Foy has been appointed Company Secretary.

This joint ASX Announcement has been authorised for release by the PDI Board and the Robex Board.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.





For further information:





PDI Investor Enquiries PDI Media Enquiries (UK/Global) Andrew Pardey Bobby Morse / George Pope CEO & Managing Director Burson Buchanan E: [email protected] E: [email protected] P: +61 8 9216 1000 P: +44 (0)7802 875227 / +44 (0)7808 667035





PDI Media Enquiries (Australia)

Sam Macpherson / John Gardner

VECTOR Advisors

E: [email protected] / [email protected]

P: +61 401 392 925 / +61 413 355 997



Robex Investor Enquiries Robex Media Enquiries Matthew Wilcox Nathan Ryan CEO & Managing Director NWR Communications E: [email protected] E: [email protected]

P: +61 420 582 887





2 Based on the Bank of Canada exchange rate on 14 April 2026 being AUD:CAD of 0.9813.

ADVISORS AND COUNSEL

PDI has engaged BMO Capital Markets and SCP Resource Finance LP as financial advisors, Fasken Martineau DuMoulin LLP as Canadian legal advisor and Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer as Australian legal advisor. GenCap Mining Advisory has been engaged as financial advisor to the PDI Board.

Robex has engaged Canaccord Genuity as financial advisor, Peloton Legal Pty Ltd as Australian legal advisor and Osler, Hoskin & Harcourt LLP as Canadian legal advisor.

NOT AN OFFER

This announcement does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. No securities regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the contents of this announcement. The securities referred to in this announcement have not been, and will not be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States, or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons, except pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, U.S. registration requirements.

FORWARD‑LOOKING STATEMENTS

This announcement contains forward‑looking statements and forward‑looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward‑looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the delisting and trading expectations and timing thereof, gold production of the combined company and expectations regarding exploration and development potential. Forward‑looking statements are based on assumptions and expectations as at the date of this announcement and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. Forward‑looking statements are generally identified by words such as "will", "expect", "anticipate", "may", "could", "should", "plan", "estimate" and similar expressions.

Although PDI and Robex believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements since no assurance can be provided that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time those statements are made and/or good faith belief of the officers and directors of PDI and Robex as of that time with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve numerous risks and uncertainties. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, commodity price fluctuations, foreign exchange movements and general economic conditions, geopolitical, social and regulatory risks, operating and cost risks, the speculative nature of exploration and project development including the risks of obtaining necessary approvals, licenses and permits and diminishing quantities or grades of reserves, changes to the legal and regulatory framework within which PDI and Robex operate or may in the future operate, environmental conditions including extreme weather conditions, recruitment and retention of personnel, industrial relations issues and litigation and other risks described in PDI's public disclosure documents filed on ASX and Robex's public disclosure documents filed on SEDAR+.

Forward‑looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Except as required by applicable law, PDI and Robex undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward‑looking statements contained in this announcement. All forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are expressly qualified in its entirety by the above cautionary statement.

PRODUCTION TARGETS

This announcement refers to PDI and Robex having expected combined production of 400,000oz per annum by 2029. Further information regarding the individual production targets of each of PDI and Robex is set out below.

PDI

The production targets in respect of the Bankan Project were released to ASX on 25 June 2025 in an announcement by PDI titled "Bankan DFS Confirms Outstanding Project Economics". PDI confirms that all the material assumptions underpinning the production targets in the previous announcement continue to apply and have not materially changed.

Robex

The production targets in respect of Robex's Kiniero Project were released to ASX on 22 August 2025 in an announcement by Robex titled "Amendment to Kiniero Gold Project Technical Report". Robex confirms that all the material assumptions underpinning the production targets in the previous market announcement continue to apply and have not materially changed.

Predictive Discovery Limited

Suite 8, 110 Hay Street,

Subiaco, WA 6008, Australia

Robex Resources Inc.

Édifice Le Delta

2875, boulevard Laurier, bureau 1000

Québec, Québec G1V 2M2 Canada

SOURCE Robex Resources Inc.