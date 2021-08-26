PDFTron Acquires PDF-to-Office Innovator Solid Documents

*Technology play enhances PDFTron's definitive offering with best-in-class document reconstruction and archiving*



VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 26, 2021 /CNW/ - PDFTron Systems Inc., the world's leading provider of digital content solutions for software developers, today announced the acquisition of Solid Documents, provider of best-in-class document reconstruction and archiving solutions embedded in blue-chip company internal software, including that of Coca-Cola and Volvo, and in major commercial document applications, such as Adobe's flagship PDF product line, Acrobat.

PDFTron Founder and CTO Ivan Nincic stated, "Converting PDF into MS Office formats is recognized as notoriously challenging within the document technology industry. And without question, Solid Documents is the leading innovator in this area of specialization. Its PDF to Word, Excel, and Powerpoint offers unparalleled accuracy in terms of formatting and content preservation. We welcome them on board as a significant complement to our team, roadmap, and future offering. Together, we can provide our customers unparalleled flexibility to have their users work with and edit documents the way they want, with all major document file types, and across all major platforms."

"There are very few document technology companies and even fewer that focus on licensing SDKs and APIs," said Michael Cartwright, CEO of Solid Documents. "From our perspective, therefore, we see PDFTron as a perfect fit. Being able to join forces with a document technology company that shares both our customer and product philosophies feels like a rare gift, and it underscores our commitment to our developer community. We are looking forward to that community, our technology and people thriving in the larger PDFTron ecosystem that we are now part of."

PDFTron's recent partnership with Solid Documents comes in the wake of a major strategic investment into PDFTron by leading private equity firm Thoma Bravo in May 2021 . Thoma Bravo's investment has accelerated PDFTron's footprint growth strategy as it establishes the first truly end-to-end digital content platform. This provides for comprehensive digital content viewing and collaboration, and document generation abilities, with diverse no-, low-, and high-code deployment options for those who wish to add professional features to their applications, shorten development timelines, improve security, and reduce development costs.

Headquartered in Nelson, New Zealand, Solid Documents currently serves hundreds of thousands of users and organizations worldwide across several industries. In addition, Solid Documents' flagship, enterprise-class SDK "Solid Framework" can be found under the hood powering many professional document applications and platforms, including those of leaders in the document processing space such as Adobe, Foxit, and Smallpdf.

About Solid Documents

Solid Documents is a leading developer of document reconstruction and archiving software. Hundreds of thousands of users (personal and business) around the globe have used its solutions to share, reconstruct and archive many types of documents including legal documents, manuals, financial records, and more. Most often the converted document is easier to work with and in many cases better than the original. Solid Documents is customer focused and offers unlimited complimentary email support to all registered customers. The company is headquartered in Nelson, New Zealand and can be found at www.soliddocuments.com .

About PDFTron

Headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, PDFTron is a premier global provider of high-performance digital content processing technology serving OEM and enterprise customers across a broad spectrum of industries. PDFTron's market-leading SDK drives digital transformation and powers next generation software applications with dynamic document viewing, annotation, processing, and conversion capabilities, as well as advanced features such as document understanding, data extraction, and redaction. PDFTron technology supports all major platforms and dozens of unique file types, including support for PDF, MS Office, and CAD formats. For more information, visit www.pdftron.com .



