PDFTron Acquires Document Automation Leader Windward Studios

VANCOUVER, BC, April 8, 2021 /CNW/ - PDFTron Systems Inc., the world's leading provider of document technology solutions for software developers, today announced the acquisition of Windward Studios , the Colorado-based leader in document automation and generation technology. The addition makes the PDFTron platform the world's only source of both client-side document generation and no-code document automation capabilities, and marks the fifth acquisition as part of PDFTron's roadmap acceleration strategy since a $71M growth investment by Silversmith Capital Partners in May 2019.

"The combination of Windward Studios and PDFTron fundamentally broadens what we offer our enterprise customers," stated PDFTron CEO Catherine Andersz. "Together, we now provide a single, definitive platform for adding comprehensive document automation, generation, and collaboration capabilities to any software. That includes features to view, annotate, edit, and sign documents generated dynamically from over 100 data sources, and a full spectrum of high-, low- and no-code developer options. Whether you want to add competitive advantage to commercial software, quickly snap together a custom business application, or integrate off-the-shelf technology—we have what you need. App developers, integrators and admins, as well as enterprise users and consumers, can now seamlessly deploy digital content capabilities and harness the performance and security of PDFTron's powerful client-side processing."

Headquartered in Northglenn, Colorado, Windward Studios is a leading developer of document automation software for developers and application administrators. The company's technology is used worldwide to generate over 10 million documents monthly for more than 2,000 organizations, including Avaya, Chase Bank, Cisco, HSBC, Coca-Cola, Pfizer, Tata Motors, and Volvo. The flagship Windward Core API allows software developers to add dynamic client-side document generation capabilities to their applications in as little as 11 lines of code. Windward Hub empowers enterprise application configurators to quickly add document automation workflows to their instance of popular enterprise applications with simple configuration and no code. Pre-built integrations to Salesforce.com and HubSpot enable CRM customers to extend powerful document automation capabilities to their users, streamlining sales and marketing workflows.

"PDFTron and Windward have been innovating with the common goal of shortening the time and investment required by our customers to digitize their business processes. PDFTron is the definitive platform for collaborating on digital content, while we have focused on delivering the best document automation solution possible," said David Thielen, co-founder, president and CEO of Windward Studios. "We operate on the shared belief that to drive real change, we must offer solutions for both developers and enterprise application configurators: those who code and those who don't. This kind of vision and innovation is hard to achieve, and it's incredibly exciting to bring the best of both worlds together for the benefit of our customers."

About PDFTron Systems

Headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, PDFTron is a premier global provider of high-performance digital content processing technology serving OEM and enterprise customers across a broad spectrum of industries. PDFTron's market-leading SDK drives digital transformation and powers next generation software applications with dynamic document viewing, annotation, processing, and conversion capabilities, as well as advanced features such as document understanding, data extraction, and redaction. PDFTron technology supports all major platforms and dozens of unique file types, including support for PDF, MS Office, and CAD formats. For more information, visit www.pdftron.com .

About Windward Studios

Since its founding in 1996 by David & Shirley Thielen, Windward Studios has transformed from a game development company to an industry leader in document automation and reporting software. For over a decade, Windward has led the industry by creating the most innovative, advanced, and superior document automation software on the planet. Windward's platform creates visually stunning, data-powered documents designed exactly the way users want—and in a fraction of the time and cost compared to other options. The company prides itself on being the premier document automation and reporting solution for developers and business users in over 70 countries worldwide, serving companies ranging from startups to Fortune 100s. More than 10 million documents are generated a month by over 2,000 companies using their software.

