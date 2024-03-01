PDAC 2024 Closes the Market

TORONTO, March 1, 2024 /CNW/ - Lisa McDonald, Executive Director, Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC), joined Dean McPherson, Head, Global Mining, TMX Group to close the market and celebrate the opening of PDAC 2024.

The Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) is the leading voice of the mineral exploration and development community, an industry that employs more than 664,000 individuals, and contributed $132 billion to Canada's GDP in 2021. Currently representing over 7,000 members around the world, PDAC's work centers on supporting a competitive, responsible, and sustainable mineral sector. PDAC 2024: The World's Premier Mineral Exploration & Mining Convention is the leading event for people, companies and organizations connected to mineral exploration.

The annual award-winning Convention in Toronto, Canada brings together up to 30,000 attendees from over 130+ countries for its educational programming, networking events, business opportunities and fun.

