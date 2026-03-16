PC Partner Technology Pte. Limited at NVIDIA GTC 2026: Powering the Future of Industrial Digitalization and Physical AI

These systems can support workflows built on NVIDIA Omniverse Enterprise, specifically focusing on industrial digitalization and the creation of large-scale digital twins, targeting key customers and industry leaders looking to accelerate their AI training and 3D workflows through robust, enterprise-grade hardware.

ZRS-MGX-R1 4U GPU Server based on NVIDIA MGX integrating with NVIDIA ConnectX-8 SuperNIC

Enterprise-Scale Simulation Hub

The 4U GPU Server based on NVIDIA MGX integrating with NVIDIA ConnectX-8 SuperNIC, powered by NVIDIA RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell Server Edition GPUs, was made to be the ultimate simulation hub for large-scale enterprise environments. Purpose-built for NVIDIA Omniverse workloads, this server provides the massive computational density required for Physical AI and high-fidelity digital twins of entire industrial facilities. Featuring a modular architecture that supports up to 8x GPUs and 96GB of GDDR7 memory per card, this system bridges the gap between physical operations and digital optimization at an industrial scale.

ZRS-326SV2 6U 8GPU Server

Affordable On-Premises Solution

The ZRS-326SV2 6U 8GPU Server offers a high-performance, affordable platform for companies looking to prioritize data security and on-premises AI deployment to retain sensitive digital twins and proprietary industrial data within their own secure firewall without sacrificing computational power. This system is highly flexible and scalable in hardware configuration with up to 8 GPUs possible, which allows clients to tailor internal components to meet specific budget and project profiles, making it a top-tier solution that balance reliability and cost-performance ratio.

W511Z-1P6E GPU Workstation

Innovation on Your Desktop

The GPU Workstation is engineered to be the desktop solution for professional creators and engineers who are driving the next wave of industrial digitalization. Powered by NVIDIA RTX PRO 4500 Blackwell Workstation GPUs, it is a powerful entry point into the NVIDIA Omniverse ecosystem, allowing users to develop, test and optimize complex 3D workflows and digital twins with real-time, local AI capabilities at a desktop scale.

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Learn more about PC Partner's full range of HPC solutions firsthand at Booth 178, San Jose Convention Center, San Jose, California, on March 16 – 19, 2026.

About PC Partner Technology Pte. Limited

PC Partner was founded in 1997. Over the years, the Company has grown into a leading global manufacturer of computer electronics with overseas offices selling products worldwide, and a full range product portfolio which includes video graphics cards, Mini PCs, motherboards, embedded systems, gaming hardware, and more. The company also offers one-stop electronic manufacturing services to reputable brands all over the world. PC Partner Technology Pte. Limited also address business and enterprise computing and visualization needs of today's ever-changing market with GPU Server offerings.

SOURCE PC Partner Technology Pte. Limited

PC Partner Technology Pte. Limited, Ernest Siu, [email protected]

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