PBG BioPharma Inc. receives GMP Manufacturing Site Licence for NHPs

LEDUC, AB, Sept. 28, 2021 /CNW/ - PBG BioPharma Inc., (PBG), a Phytochemical Biopharmaceutical Group company, announced announced today that it has received a manufacturing Site License issued by the Natural and Non-Prescription Health Products Directorate (NNHPD) of Health Canada for the manufacturing, packaging and labeling of natural health products at its facility in Leduc, Alberta.

This licence allows PBG to diversify its GMP-compliant manufacturing business through the addition of natural health products including nutraceuticals, herbal remedies, vitamins, minerals and other non-prescription over the counter therapeutics to its current Health Canada licensed Hemp and Cannabis related processing/manufacturing and analytical business.

PBG's 25,000 square foot state-of-the-art biopharmaceutical facility houses multiple purpose-built manufacturing units and analytical/research laboratories, including a suite of GMP compliant and ISO 17025 accredited laboratories for analytical testing, research and formulation development for natural health products, nutraceutical, hemp/cannabis and special herbal products, a Health Canada licensed GMP cannabis/hemp processing and manufacturing facility, and a separate GMP NHP manufacturing unit. Each functional unit occupies a dedicated space in the facility that is separate from other functional units. Together this facility serves as a one-stop-shop for companies looking to develop, test and manufacture high-quality science based natural health and/or hemp/cannabis products.

This site licence confirms that PBG has demonstrated Good Manufacturing Practices, meaning exemplary manufacturing, labelling, importing, and handling and storage conditions and procedures are in place to "ensure an effective overall approach to product quality control and risk management".

Utilizing its cornerstone GenBioChem® Triple Fingerprinting Technology, PBG strives to meet the highest scientific and quality standards in its scientific and manufacturing practice.

"Receiving this critical natural health product manufacturing site licence signifies another major milestone our company has achieved. We are now in a better position to develop and commercialize science-based nutraceuticals and herbal medicines and to serve other NHP industries looking to manufacture and launch their own innovative natural health products", said Dr. Jacqueline Shan, Founder, President and CEO of PBG BioPharma Inc.

ABOUT PBG

PBG BioPharma is a vertically integrated biopharmaceutical company focusing on the research and development, testing and manufacturing of nutraceuticals and biopharmaceuticals including science-based Cannabis products. Using its proprietary GenBioChem® Triple Fingerprinting Technology platform, the company takes a pharmaceutical approach to its product development, testing and manufacturing process. PBG BioPharma's products are vigorously tested and standardized by chemical, biological and genomic fingerprinting to ensure product consistency, traceability, purity and potency batch-to-batch and are in compliance with or exceed regulatory standards. PBG BioPharma is currently conducting research and development in the areas of immunotherapy, broad-spectrum anti-viral therapy, neuropathic pain and other neurological disorder management. PBG BioPharma's products, including GenBioChem® Immunity, GenBioChem® Memory, and the recently added GenBioChem® Qi are sold via multi-platform channels both nationally and internationally, including through its subsidiary retail pharmacy store, PBG Pharmacy.

