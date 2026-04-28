PBA Group Expands its Hospitality Portfolio with the Acquisition of Ownership and Operations of Three Alberta Hotels

The three Alberta properties will be refreshed to enhance the guest experience and will join the InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG) portfolio. All three hotels will be owned and operated by PBA Group.

CALGARY, AB, April 28, 2026 /CNW/ - Calgary-based full-spectrum real estate company PBA Group has announced the acquisition of three Alberta hotel properties, marking a significant evolution in the company's hospitality strategy as it moves to a fully owned-and-operated model for the first time.

The newly acquired properties, formerly Days Inn Calgary Airport, Days Inn Red Deer, and Home Inn Express Medicine Hat, will join the InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG) portfolio immediately under a white-label name, with bookings available through IHG platforms. Following renovations, the hotels will transition to Garner by IHG, a rapidly growing midscale brand, marking the first Garner-branded properties in Canada.

PBA Group has an established presence in the hospitality sector, including ownership of The Dorian Autograph Collection, Courtyard by Marriott and Element by Westin Downtown Calgary. This marks the first time the company will bring hotel operations and staff fully in-house.

"This is a meaningful step forward for PBA Group," said Patricia Phillips, CEO of PBA Group. "By moving to a fully owned-and-operated model, we're able to take a more hands-on approach to the guest experience while strengthening our position within Alberta's hospitality landscape. It also allows us to build internal expertise as we continue to grow and diversify our portfolio."

The acquisition signals PBA's continued investment in the experience economy, as well as its long-term confidence in Alberta's regional travel and business markets. The three properties, located in Calgary, Red Deer, and Medicine Hat, serve a mix of business and leisure travellers, offering convenient access to key transportation routes and regional hubs.

Over the coming months, all three hotels will undergo a series of enhancements, including refreshed guest rooms, updated interiors, and improvements designed to elevate the overall guest experience. Following these updates, they will be brought together under the Garner banner, offering a quality, affordable, and comfortable stay that delivers on what matters most: a convenient location, a sound night's sleep, and a great complimentary breakfast.

"This collaboration with IHG and the introduction of the Garner brand in Canada reflects both our growth ambitions and our commitment to delivering strong, consistent guest experiences," said Phillips. "We see significant opportunity in this segment of the market and are excited to help bring a new offering to Canadian travellers."

The three properties will remain open and operational throughout the transition period under the Prairie Crest Hotels banner, with rebranding to Garner Hotels expected in early 2027.

About PBA Group

PBA Group (PBA), a Calgary-based, women-owned and led organization with over 60 years of experience shaping skylines and community fabric. As a full-spectrum real estate company, PBA delivers integrated commercial real estate solutions guided by a vision to foster connection, creativity, and a shared sense of place within the communities it serves. Unveiled in 2021, The Dorian represents PBA's inspired expansion into hospitality, a $125 million, 27-storey landmark that unites Marriott's Autograph Collection and Courtyard brands under one roof. Designed as a celebration of Calgary's evolving cultural identity, The Dorian has garnered international acclaim, including back-to-back Michelin Keys in 2024 and 2025, for its distinctive design, culinary innovation, and guest experience that captures the city's spirit of sophistication and discovery. Rooted in partnership, purpose, and community, PBA continues to create vibrant spaces that transform the way people work, live, and stay. Learn more at www.thepbagroup.com and LinkedIn.

SOURCE PBA Group

Media Contact: Blake Marczuk, Worthington PR & Story for PBA Group, [email protected], (403) 915 8260