PayPal's Xoom partners with Tenpay Global to offer cross-border remittances to Weixin

New collaboration enables convenient and secure remittances to Weixin Pay users in China

SINGAPORE, April 8, 2025 /CNW/ -- Starting today, Weixin Pay users can now receive cross-border transfers from Xoom, a PayPal service and a pioneer in digital remittances. This new partnership between Tenpay Global, Tencent's cross-border payment platform, and Xoom allows Weixin Pay users to receive money directly into their Weixin Pay Wallet Balance or bank accounts linked to Weixin Pay through Xoom or PayPal's mobile app and website.

Xoom or PayPal users in the United States, Canada, and Europe can easily send remittances to Weixin in just a few simple steps.

Xoom and PayPal users in United States, Canada and Europe can now access reliable and affordable cross-border money transfers to their own or family members' Weixin Pay accounts, with additional countries to come in the future. Weixin Pay users can receive the funds frictionlessly, typically in as fast as a few minutes, for flexible use within the Weixin app for transfers, top-ups and shopping.

"Xoom has long been known as a fast, easy, inexpensive way to send money to friends and family across borders - and now, being able to send funds to Weixin Pay users from the US, Canada and Europe, we're continuing to connect users wherever they might be and for what they might need funds for," said Paul Bances, Vice President of Market Development for Xoom.

"This partnership reaffirms Tenpay Global's commitment to not only bridging the Weixin ecosystem with the global markets but also enhancing user value through streamlined and secure cross-border remittances. By addressing everyday needs—from family support to daily expenses—we aim to create meaningful value in our users' lives beyond mere transactions," said Wenhui Yang, CEO of Tenpay Global (Singapore).

The service is now live and available through the Xoom and PayPal mobile app. Users may also visit Xoom.com or PayPal.com to start the remittance experience.

About Xoom

A pioneer in digital remittances, Xoom is a fast and easy way to send money, pay bills and reload phones for friends and family in approximately 160 countries globally. With Xoom, customers can access a fast and reliable way to send money, by simply downloading the Xoom or PayPal mobile app, or visiting Xoom.com or PayPal.com.

About Tenpay Global

Tenpay Global, the cross-border payment platform of Tencent, is the gateway to seamless cross-border payment solutions for businesses and individuals. Tenpay Global offers scenario-based services for different customer groups, including cross-border consumption, cross-border remittances, and cross-border commerce scenarios. Together with global partners, Tenpay Global is committed to bridging the world's payment networks with Weixin's ecosystem in China.

SOURCE Tenpay Global

Lian Sijia, Global Communications Manager, [email protected]