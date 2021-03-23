Payfare Virtually Opens The Market
Mar 23, 2021, 11:30 ET
TORONTO, March 23, 2021 /CNW/ - Marco Margiotta, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder, Payfare Inc. ("Payfare") (TSX: PAY), and his team joined Dani Lipkin, Director, Global Business Development, TMX Group to celebrate the company's new listing on Toronto Stock Exchange and open the market.
Payfare is a global financial technology company powering digital banking and instant payout solutions for today's gig workforce. Payfare partners with leading gig platforms in the on-demand economy to provide financial security and inclusion for next-generation gig workers. For further information please visit www.payfare.com.
For further information: MEDIA CONTACT: Lindsey Abshire, (337) 772-8357, [email protected]
