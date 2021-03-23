Payfare Virtually Opens The Market

Payfare is a global financial technology company powering digital banking and instant payout solutions for today's gig workforce. Payfare partners with leading gig platforms in the on-demand economy to provide financial security and inclusion for next-generation gig workers. For further information please visit www.payfare.com .

Date: Tuesday, March 23, 2021

Time: 9:00am - 9:30am

Place: Virtually Broadcast

SOURCE Toronto Stock Exchange

