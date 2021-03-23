Payfare Virtually Opens The Market

TORONTO, March 23, 2021 /CNW/ - Marco Margiotta, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder, Payfare Inc. ("Payfare") (TSX: PAY), and his team joined Dani Lipkin, Director, Global Business Development, TMX Group to celebrate the company's new listing on Toronto Stock Exchange and open the market.

TMX Group welcomes Payfare to Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX:PAY)

Payfare is a global financial technology company powering digital banking and instant payout solutions for today's gig workforce. Payfare partners with leading gig platforms in the on-demand economy to provide financial security and inclusion for next-generation gig workers. For further information please visit www.payfare.com

