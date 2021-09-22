Payfare to Expand Platform with Visa SavingsEdge

Addition of Visa's small business rewards program will offer gig workers discounts on qualifying purchases made with Visa business cards

TORONTO, Sept. 22, 2021 /CNW/ -- Payfare Inc. (TSX: PAY), a leading fintech powering instant payout and digital banking solutions for gig workers, today announced that it is collaborating with Visa, the world leader in digital payments, to add Visa SavingsEdge to its platform, starting with the nationwide DoorDash DasherDirect card program.

Visa SavingsEdge gives eligible Visa business cardholders who opt into the program access to savings on qualified purchases at participating merchants. Discounts are credited directly to cardholders' accounts, with no coupons or codes required. Plus, cardholder participation is absolutely free.

Payfare powers faster, digital payments for some of the world's largest on-demand platforms. Now, with this addition, those gig workers carrying a Visa business card will realize discounts on purchases made in merchant categories related to fuel, auto parts, dining and travel, across national, regional and local merchants.

"Our goal is for every worker in the global gig economy to become an empowered entrepreneur with financial security," said Marco Margiotta, CEO and Founding Partner of Payfare. "With the addition of Visa SavingsEdge, we are arming gig workers with another financial tool to help them save and keep more of their hard-earned money, while supporting the overall financial health of the growing gig workforce."

"Visa SavingsEdge will give gig workers the ability to take advantage of savings that are typically reserved for large businesses," said Dahvie James, Lead Product Manager for Visa SavingsEdge. "We know a sizable portion of the workforce already participates in the gig economy, and that the percentage is only growing. As we look toward enabling the financial health of these workers, we are thrilled to partner with Payfare to make Visa SavingsEdge available to them."

Learn more about the Visa SavingsEdge at visasavingsedge.com .

About Payfare (TSX:PAY)

Payfare is a global financial technology company powering digital banking and instant payment solutions for today's gig workforce. Payfare partners with leading platforms and marketplaces, such as Uber, Lyft and DoorDash, to provide financial health for their workforce. The Visa Business Cards are issued by Stride Bank, N.A., member FDIC, pursuant to a license from Visa U.S.A. Inc, and is subject to eligibility.

