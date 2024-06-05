Payfare Provides Update on Annual Filings

TORONTO, June 5, 2024 /CNW/ - Payfare Inc. ("Payfare" or the "Company") (TSX: PAY) (OTCQX: PYFRF) today provided an update to its previously granted management cease trade order ("MCTO"), in respect of the delayed filing for its audited annual financial statements, management's discussion and analysis, annual information form, and related certifications, all for the year ended December 31, 2023 (collectively, the "Annual Filings").

The delay in the Annual Filings is due solely to the delay in receiving the System and Organization Controls ("SOC 1") auditor's report from its material vendor (the "Vendor") which is required in order for the Company's independent auditors to complete their required audit procedures to issue their opinion.

Based on the most recent set of meetings with the Vendor, the Vendor has communicated that the SOC 1 report is still currently being finalized and a final version of such report is planned for delivery to the Company in the coming days. The anticipated date of completion of the Annual Filings is by June 17, 2024, and the Company will issue a news release at such time as they are completed and filed.

As announced on April 25, 2024, Payfare reaffirms its previously disclosed fourth quarter and full year 2023 unaudited and summarized financial results.

Until the Company files the Annual Filings, it will comply with the alternative information guidelines set out under National Policy 12-203 – Cease Trade Orders for Continuous Disclosure Defaults, including issuing bi-weekly default status reports by way of news releases such as this one, which will be filed on SEDAR+.

About Payfare (TSX:PAY, OTCQX: PYFRF)

Payfare is a leading, international Earned Wage Access ("EWA") company powering instant access to earnings through an award-winning digital banking platform for today's workforce. Payfare partners with leading e-commerce marketplaces, payroll platforms, and employers to provide financial security and inclusion for all workers.

For further information please visit www.payfare.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Information

Information and statements contained in this news release that are not historical facts are "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation that involve risks and uncertainties relating, but not limited, to Payfare's current expectations, intentions, plans, and beliefs. Forward-looking information can often be identified by forward-looking words such as "anticipate", "believe", "expect", "goal", "plan", "target", "intend", "estimate", "could", "should", "may" and "will" or the negative of these terms or similar words suggesting future outcomes, or other expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions, intentions or statements about future events or performance. Examples of forward-looking information in this news release include, without limitation: the timing of filing of Payfare's Annual Filings, the delivery of the SOC 1 report by the Vendor, and Payfare's compliance with the MCTO and NP 12-203. This forward-looking information is based, in part, on assumptions and factors that may change or prove to be incorrect, thus causing actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by forward-looking information.

Security holders, potential security holders and other prospective investors should be aware that these statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those suggested by the forward-looking statements. Such risks include the factors discussed from time to time in Payfare's filings with the Canadian Securities Authorities, copies of which can be found under Payfare's profile on the SEDAR+ website at www.sedarplus.ca. Security holders, potential security holders and other prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. By its nature, forward-looking information involves numerous assumptions, inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections and various future events will not occur. Payfare undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or other such factors which affect this information, except as required by law.

SOURCE Payfare Inc.

For further information: Cihan Tuncay, Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Development, 1 (888) 850-2713, [email protected]