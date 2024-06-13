Payfare Announces Re-election of Directors

TORONTO, June 13, 2024 /CNW/ - Payfare Inc. ("Payfare" or the "Company") (TSX: PAY) (OTCQX: PYFRF) announces that the nominees listed in the management information circular for the Company's 2024 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") were each re-elected as directors of Payfare.

Detailed results of the ballot voting for the election of directors held today on June 13, 2024, as well as the other matters voted on at the virtual Meeting are as follows:

Brief Description of Matter Voted Upon

1) In respect of the election of directors to hold office until the close of the next annual meeting of Shareholders or until their successors are elected or appointed: Outcome

of Vote For Withheld Marco Margiotta Approved 23,356,568 (99.22%) 182,731 (0.78%) Keith McKenzie Approved 23,048,163 (97.91%) 491,136 (2.09%) Paul Haber Approved 19,311,114 (82.04%) 4,228,185 (17.96%) Kelly Graziadei Approved 18,475,189 (78.49%) 5,064,110 (21.51%) Dmitry Shevelenko Approved 23,527,720 (99.95%) 11,579 (0.05%) Matthew Swann Approved 21,042,300 (89.39%) 2,496,999 (10.61%) Hugo Chan Approved 23,263,328 (98.83%) 275,971 (1.17%) 2) In respect of the re-appointment of KPMG LLP, Chartered Accountants as auditors of the Company to hold office until the next annual meeting of Shareholders and authorizing the directors to fix their remuneration. Approved 22,547,094 (89.96%) 2,517,487 (10.04%)

A report of voting results for each resolution presented at the Meeting prepared in accordance with National Instrument 51-102 – Continuous Disclosure Obligations has been filed on www.sedarplus.ca.

About Payfare

Payfare is a leading, international Earned Wage Access ("EWA") company powering instant access to earnings through an award-winning digital banking platform for today's workforce. Payfare partners with leading e-commerce marketplaces, payroll platforms, and employers to provide financial security and inclusion for all workers.

