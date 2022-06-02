Payfare Announces Re-election of Directors

TORONTO, June 2, 2022 /CNW/ - Payfare Inc. ("Payfare" or the "Company") (TSX: PAY) announces that the nominees listed in the management information circular for the Company's 2022 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") were each re-elected as directors of Payfare.

Detailed results of the ballot voting for the election of directors held today on June 2, 2022, as well as the other matters voted on at the virtual Meeting are as follows:

Brief Description of Matter Voted Upon

1) In respect of the election of directors to hold office until the

close of the next annual meeting of Shareholders or until

their successors are elected or appointed: Outcome

of Vote For Withheld Marco Margiotta Approved 12,695,304 (83.07%) 2,587,316 (16.93%) Keith McKenzie Approved 13,111,410 (85.79%) 2,171,210 (14.21%) Paul Haber Approved 12,708,122 (83.15%) 2,574,498 (16.85%) Kelly Graziadei Approved 15,272,449 (99.93%) 10,171 (0.07%) Dmitry Shevelenko Approved 13,583,888 (88.88%) 1,698,732 (11.12%) Matthew Swann Approved 15,272,674 (99.93%) 9,946 (0.07%) 2) In respect of the re-appointment of KPMG LLP, Chartered

Accountants as auditors of the Company to hold office until

the next annual meeting of Shareholders and authorizing

the directors to fix their remuneration. Approved 15,584,524 (99.99%) 2,220 (0.01%)

Outcome

of Vote For Against 3) In respect of the special resolution to alter the Company's

articles to remove from its authorized share capital, the

Class B common shares which were previously created for

the purposes of a reorganization that has since been completed. Approved 22,563,331 (99.97%) 6,976 (0.03%)

A report of voting results for each resolution presented at the Meeting prepared in accordance with National Instrument 51-102 – Continuous Disclosure Obligations has been filed on www.sedar.com .

About Payfare

Payfare is a global financial technology company powering digital banking and instant payment solutions for today's gig workforce. Payfare partners with leading platforms and marketplaces, such as Uber, Lyft and DoorDash, to provide financial health for their workforce.

SOURCE Payfare

For further information: please visit www.payfare.com or contact: Cihan Tuncay, Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Development, 1 (888) 850-271, [email protected]