PAYDAY Crime War is Soft Launched in Australia

TORONTO, Feb. 21, 2023 /CNW/ - PopReach Corporation ("PopReach" or the "Company") (TSXV: POPR) (OTCQX: POPRF) today announced PAYDAY Crime War, its highly anticipated free-to-play mobile action game, has entered soft launch in Australia on the Google Play and Apple App Stores. Officially licensed from Starbreeze Studios AB ("Starbreeze"), PAYDAY Crime War transports players into the shoes of the world's most notorious gang of heisters as they join with friends in the first-person shooter on Android and iOS, bringing one of the world's most successful PC game franchises into the hands of mobile gamers.

"I'm very proud of the hard work our team has done to reach this important milestone, and we can't wait to deliver this game to millions of existing PAYDAY fans, as well as a whole new audience of mobile gamers worldwide this year," said Jon Walsh, CEO of PopReach.

PAYDAY is one of the most popular co-op shooter game franchises ever. PAYDAY 2, launched in 2013, has sold close to 40 million copies and boasts the largest game community on Steam, with over eight million players. Starbreeze is set to launch the highly anticipated sequel PAYDAY 3 in 2023, further expanding this successful franchise. PAYDAY Crime War is based on a free-to-play business model, with monetization focused on in-app purchases and in-game advertising. Access to the entire universe of PAYDAY 2 PC game and game assets, which have sold over 105 million additional downloadable content packs (DLC's), provides PAYDAY Crime War with an extensive pipeline of content that will keep players engaged for years.

"A key strategy of Starbreeze is to enable more players to be able to experience the PAYDAY saga. The talented team at PopReach has worked hard to capture the spirit of the franchise and deliver a truly mobile PAYDAY experience, putting the ability to heist in the palm of your hand, anytime, anywhere," said Tobias Sjögren, CEO of Starbreeze.

PAYDAY Crime War brings the ability to heist with friends in the PAYDAY universe to mobile. Take on other heisters for the first time ever in fast 4v4 player vs. player (PvP) game modes! Browse the Crime database of available jobs and take on classic heists from PAYDAY: The Heist and PAYDAY 2 with a whole new mobile twist. Choose to go stealth or loud, working with friends to execute the perfect strategy for the perfect heist; but be sure to pre-plan carefully, as heists are different each time, adding depth and complexity to an ever changing gameplay experience! Unlock and earn dozens of your favorite heisters, weapons, masks, and outfits to customize your character. Upgrade your skill tree, choose the best loadout to suit your playstyle, and maximize your PAYDAY!

Fans can visit the official PAYDAY Crime War site at https//paydaycrimewar.com/ to stay tuned for further updates, with the official launch worldwide for iOS and Android devices planned in 2023.

About PopReach Corporation

PopReach, a Tier 1 Issuer on the TSX Venture Exchange, with shares also trading on OTCQX® Best Market, is a multi-platform technology company focused on acquiring, optimizing and growing companies and assets that provide services, technology or products within the digital media ecosystem. The Company's portfolio includes: PopReach Games, a free-to-play mobile game publisher; NotifyAI, a push notification subscription and monetization platform; Q1Media, a digital media advertising services provider; Contobox, an award-winning personalization, eCommerce and creative advertising technology platform; and Ubiquity, an omnichannel marketing network and technology platform.

Additional information about the Company is available at www.sedar.com .

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Certain information in this news release constitutes forward-looking statements and forward-looking information under applicable Canadian securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking information"). Forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to and the business, financials and operations of the Company. Statements containing forward-looking information are not historical facts but instead represent management's expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events. Forward looking information is necessarily based on a number of opinions, assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the Company as of the date of this news release, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements and future events to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to the factors described in greater detail in the public documents of the Company available at www.sedar.com. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Investors are cautioned that undue reliance should not be placed on any such information, as unknown or unpredictable factors could have material adverse effects on future results, performance or achievements of the Company. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update this forward-looking information except as otherwise required by applicable law.

