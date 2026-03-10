Pawsible Ventures Launches Pet Health Incubator With Global Advisory Board to Capture the $270B Pet Economy

Backed by Victory Square Technologies, the venture platform opens applications and assembles a global advisory board to support founders building across the animal health ecosystem.

VANCOUVER, BC, March 10, 2026 /CNW/ - As innovation accelerates across the global pet economy, a new venture platform is emerging to support founders building the next generation of animal health companies. Pawsible Ventures today announced the launch of its Pet Health Incubator alongside their Board of Advisors, bringing together veterinarians, entrepreneurs, and industry leaders to back founders across the animal health ecosystem.

The announcement arrives as the global pet care economy surpasses $270 billion annually and is projected to approach $500 billion by 2034, fueled by rising veterinary spending, longer pet lifespans, and the continued humanization of pets. Yet despite the scale of the opportunity, early-stage founders in pet health routinely navigate fragmented infrastructure: veterinary partnerships, regulatory complexity, capital access, and distribution, all without specialized support. Pawsible was built to close that gap.

A Venture Platform Built for Animal Health Innovation

Pawsible Ventures operates as both an incubator and venture studio, helping founders move from early concept to scalable company through a combination of capital, mentorship, veterinary expertise, and commercialization support. Unlike traditional accelerators, Pawsible works hands-on with founders to validate demand, develop products, navigate regulatory pathways, and accelerate go-to-market.

The platform launched in 2025 with a $10 million Fund I and focuses on innovation across key segments of the pet health ecosystem:

Veterinary diagnostics

Pet health technologies

Digital veterinary care platforms

Therapeutics and biologics

Insurance and financial services for pet owners

Preventive wellness solutions

"After speaking with more than 300 founders across the pet and animal health ecosystem, the pattern became very clear," said Alex Chieng, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Pawsible Ventures. "Pet health is one of the fastest-growing sectors globally, yet early-stage founders often lack access to the specialized support needed to move from concept to company. Pawsible provides the infrastructure, capital, expertise, and partnerships this category has been missing."

Strong Global Founder Pipeline

Over the past year, Pawsible has engaged with more than 300 startups globally, identifying a growing wave of founders building innovative solutions in veterinary diagnostics, AI-powered pet health tools, preventive care platforms, therapeutics, insurance, and digital tools for veterinary practices.

The inaugural cohort will include five to seven companies, selected for structured programming, mentorship from industry leaders, and direct access to veterinary professionals, investors, and commercialization partners. The first cohort is designed as the foundation for a broader platform, one intended to repeatedly launch and scale companies across the global pet health ecosystem.

Global Advisory Board

To support the incubator and broader platform, Pawsible has assembled a Board of Advisors spanning veterinary medicine, entrepreneurship, and pet healthcare innovation. Advisors will participate in founder sessions, office hours, and strategic discussions throughout the program.

Joseph Coury

Founder, CFO, and startup advisor working at the intersection of veterinary medicine, finance, and innovation. He serves as CFO and Worker-Owner at Urban Animal, a multi-location veterinary group in Seattle transitioning into one of the largest worker-owned veterinary cooperatives in the United States, and is Co-Founder of Yumby, a pet technology company focused on canine oral health.

Dr. William Thomas

Veterinarian and Founder of Animal Doctors International, where he built a leading international veterinary group across Southeast Asia. He combines clinical expertise with experience raising and deploying growth capital while scaling cross-border veterinary operations, and serves as a Global Board Member of Animals Asia.

Dr. Adam Little

Veterinarian and entrepreneur focused on innovation at the intersection of technology and animal health. He previously served as Director of Entrepreneurship and Innovation at the Texas A&M College of Veterinary Medicine & Biomedical Sciences and was the Co-Founder of GoFetch, a pet-care platform focused on loyalty and subscription services.

Kimball Carr

Entrepreneur and executive with decades of experience building and scaling companies across public and private markets. He has held senior leadership roles at Banfield Pet Hospital and is the current Founder and CEO of Inspire Veterinary Partners, with expertise spanning SaaS, consumer products, and veterinary health.

Dr. Christina V. Tran

Veterinarian, educator, and academic leader with experience across clinical practice, veterinary education, and healthcare governance. She has held faculty and leadership roles at multiple veterinary institutions and currently serves as Executive Associate Dean for the proposed DVM program at Roseman University of Health Sciences.

Dr. Andrew Findlaytor

Veterinarian, entrepreneur, and technology leader focused on building scalable solutions for modern veterinary care. He serves as a Senior Director at The Farmer's Dog and is the Co-Founder of Vetsie, translating real veterinary workflows into practical digital tools that improve care delivery for veterinary teams and pet owners.

Backed by Victory Square Technologies

Pawsible Ventures is supported by Victory Square Technologies (CSE: VST), a publicly traded venture builder with more than a decade of experience launching and scaling companies across digital health, artificial intelligence, and emerging healthcare infrastructure. Through the partnership, portfolio companies gain access to capital markets expertise, operational support, and a broader ecosystem of technology and healthcare innovators.

"Category-specific venture platforms are where we believe the next wave of durable value will be built," said Shafin Diamond Tejani, Founder and CEO of Victory Square Technologies. "The most successful venture ecosystems begin with a focused community of founders, operators, and capital and evolve into platforms that repeatedly launch new companies. That is the long-term vision behind Pawsible."

Applications Now Open

The first Pawsible Ventures Pet Health Incubator cohort launches in March 2026. Founders building in pet health, veterinary medicine, diagnostics, therapeutics, or digital veterinary care are encouraged to apply.

Selected companies will receive:

Structured founder programming

Veterinary mentorship and industry guidance

Investor introductions

Regulatory and commercialization support

Apply Now: https://www.f6s.com/pawsible-ventures-incubator/apply

About Pawsible Ventures

Pawsible Ventures is a pet health-focused venture fund and studio building the infrastructure for the next generation of animal health and wellness companies. Operating at the intersection of healthcare, artificial intelligence, diagnostics, insurance, and consumer wellness, Pawsible combines capital, incubation, and early distribution support under one platform, enabling founders to move from idea to impact faster than traditional venture models allow.

Through its $10 million Fund I, Pawsible backs and co-builds companies at the earliest stages of formation, embedding product strategy, regulatory insight, clinical access, and commercialization support directly into company creation.

Learn more: www.pawsible.vc

