Paw Patrol™ Animated Motion Picture from Spin Master and Nickelodeon Movies, with Paramount Pictures Distributing, Set for August 2021 Release

Veteran Animation Director Cal Brunker to Helm the Global Powerhouse Franchise Adaptation

TORONTO, Feb. 21, 2020 /CNW/ - Spin Master Corp. (TSX:TOY; www.spinmaster.com), a leading global children's entertainment company, announced today it is taking its powerhouse franchise PAW Patrol from the small screen to the big screen. The major motion picture animated feature film, a Spin Master Entertainment production in association with Nickelodeon Movies, will be distributed by Paramount Pictures. The film is slated to arrive in theaters in August 2021 and will be directed by animation veteran Cal Brunker (Nut Job 2: Nutty By Nature; Escape From Planet Earth).

Spin Master Entertainment's Executive Vice President, Jennifer Dodge, will produce the film and Ronnen Harary, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Spin Master, Adam Beder, Executive Vice President, Strategic Partnership & Franchise Development for Spin Master, and Peter Schlessel will executive produce. Representing a new chapter for this continually growing entertainment franchise, the feature film is based on the award-winning, hit preschool series produced by Spin Master Entertainment and broadcast globally by Nickelodeon.

"We are thrilled to partner with Paramount and Nickelodeon to bring the PAW Patrol franchise, and the characters that children love, to the big screen," said Dodge. "This first foray into the arena of feature film marks a significant strategic expansion for Spin Master Entertainment and our properties. This demonstrates our commitment to harnessing our own internal entertainment production teams to develop and deliver IP in a motion picture format and allows us to connect our characters to fans through shared theatrical experiences."

"Expanding PAW Patrol into the world of theatricals is a major milestone for this iconic property, and we can't wait for kids and families everywhere to experience it together," said Brian Robbins, President, Kids & Family Entertainment, ViacomCBS Domestic Media Networks. "We are incredibly excited to work with Spin Master Entertainment and our sister division Paramount Pictures on this latest title from the Nickelodeon Movies slate."

"We are thrilled to be distributing this film and sharing the beloved PAW Patrol universe with audiences around the globe," said Marc Weinstock, Paramount's President of Worldwide Marketing and Distribution, and Mary Daily, Co- President of Worldwide Marketing and Distribution.

The PAW Patrol movie is the first of a number of feature films in the works by Spin Master's Entertainment division.

About PAW Patrol

PAW Patrol follows the adventures of a tech-savvy boy named Ryder and his team of pups who are ready to save the day. Whenever there's trouble, pups Chase, Marshall, Rubble, Zuma, Rocky and Skye are ready for action, no matter what comes their way. With a mission to work together to keep Adventure Bay safe, no job is too big, and no pup is too small.

Airing in over 160 countries, in 30 languages, PAW Patrol is consistently ranked as one of, if not the, top-rated preschool series. Currently entering its seventh season on Nickelodeon, PAW Patrol's universal messaging resonates with children around the world and since its launch in 2013, the franchise has won countless awards.

About Spin Master

Spin Master Corp. (TSX:TOY; www.spinmaster.com) is a leading global children's entertainment company that creates, designs, manufactures, licenses and markets a diversified portfolio of innovative toys, games, products and entertainment properties. Spin Master is best known for award-winning brands including Zoomer®, Bakugan®, Erector® by Meccano®, Hatchimals®, Air Hogs® and PAW Patrol®. Since 2000, Spin Master has received 110 TIA Toy of The Year (TOTY) nominations with 30 wins across a variety of product categories, including 13 TOTY nominations for Innovative Toy of the Year. To date, Spin Master Entertainment has produced nine television series, including the relaunched Bakugan: Battle Planet and current hit PAW Patrol, which is broadcast in over 160 countries and territories globally. Spin Master employs over 1,600 people in countries around the world including Canada, United States, Mexico, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Russia, Slovakia, Poland, Germany, Sweden, the Netherlands, China, Hong Kong, Japan, Vietnam and Australia.

About Nickelodeon

Nickelodeon, now in its 40th year, is the number-one entertainment brand for kids. It has built a diverse, global business by putting kids first in everything it does. The brand includes television programming and production in the United States and around the world, plus consumer products, digital, location based experiences, publishing and feature films. For more information or artwork, visit http://www.nickpress.com. Nickelodeon and all related titles, characters and logos are trademarks of ViacomCBS Inc. (Nasdaq: VIACA, VIAC).

About Paramount Pictures Corporation

Paramount Pictures Corporation (PPC), a global producer and distributor of filmed entertainment, is a unit of ViacomCBS (NASDAQ: VIAC; VIACA), a leading content company with prominent and respected film, television and digital entertainment brands. Paramount controls a collection of some of the most powerful brands in filmed entertainment, including Paramount Pictures, Paramount Animation, Paramount Television, and Paramount Players. PPC operations also include Paramount Home Entertainment, Paramount Pictures International, Paramount Licensing Inc., and Paramount Studio Group.

