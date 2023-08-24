WINNIPEG, MB, Aug. 24, 2023 /CNW/ - Paul Mahon, President and Chief Executive Officer, Great-West Lifeco, will speak at the Scotiabank Financials Summit on Thursday, September 7. His presentation will begin at 9:00 a.m. ET.

The live webcast will be available and later archived in the News and Events of Great-West Lifeco's website.

About Great-West Lifeco Inc.

Great-West Lifeco is an international financial services holding company with interests in life insurance, health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management and reinsurance businesses. We operate in Canada, the United States and Europe under the brands Canada Life, Empower, Putnam Investments, and Irish Life. At the end of 2022, our companies had approximately 31,000 employees, 234,500 advisor relationships, and thousands of distribution partners – all serving over 38 million customer relationships across these regions.

Great-West Lifeco trades on the Toronto (TSX) Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol GWO and is a member of the Power Corporation group of companies. To learn more, visit greatwestlifeco.com.

SOURCE Great-West Lifeco Inc.

For further information: Media Relations: Liz Kulyk, 204-926-5012, [email protected]; Investor Relations: Deirdre Neary, 647-328-2134, [email protected]