Pattern Energy Reports Results of Director Election

Pattern Energy Group Inc.

Jun 12, 2019, 17:30 ET

SAN FRANCISCO, June 12, 2019 /CNW/ -- Pattern Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ andTSX: PEGI) ("Pattern Energy" or the "Company") today announced that the nominees listed in the Proxy Statement, dated April 23, 2019, for the 2019 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the "Meeting") were elected as Directors of the Company. The results of the vote for the election of Directors at the Meeting held on June 12, 2019 in San Francisco were as follows:


Votes For

Votes Against

Votes Abstain

Nominees

 Number  

%

 Number  

%

 Number  

%

Alan R. Batkin

61,570,099

97.7%

1,322,489

2.1%

125,548

0.2%

The Lord Browne of Madingley

62,156,875

98.6%

726,523

1.2%

134,738

0.2%

Michael M. Garland

62,629,545

99.4%

267,147

0.4%

121,444

0.2%

Richard A. Goodman

62,600,884

99.3%

289,937

0.5%

127,315

0.2%

Douglas G. Hall

62,620,850

99.4%

275,598

0.4%

121,688

0.2%

Patricia M. Newson

62,714,870

99.5%

197,850

0.3%

105,416

0.2%

Mona K. Sutphen

62,669,974

99.4%

234,394

0.4%

113,768

0.2%

In addition, at the Meeting, stockholders voted to ratify the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for the year ending December 31, 2019 and, on an advisory and non-binding basis, voted to approve the compensation of the Company's named executive officers as disclosed in the 2019 proxy statement.

About Pattern Energy
Pattern Energy Group Inc. (Pattern Energy) is an independent power company listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market and Toronto Stock Exchange. Pattern Energy has a portfolio of 24 renewable energy projects with an operating capacity of approximately 4 GW in the United States, Canada and Japan that use proven, best-in-class technology. Pattern Energy's wind and solar power facilities generate stable long-term cash flows in attractive markets and provide a solid foundation for the continued growth of the business. For more information, visit www.patternenergy.com.

Contacts:

Media Relations

Investor Relations

Matt Dallas

Ross Marshall

917-363-1333

416-526-1563

matt.dallas@patternenergy.com

ross.marshall@loderockadvisors.com

