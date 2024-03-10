Patriot Battery Metals Announces Change of Auditor

VANCOUVER, BC and SYDNEY, Australia , March 10, 2024 /CNW/ - Patriot Battery Metals Inc. (the "Company" or "Patriot") (TSX: PMET) (ASX: PMT) (OTCQB: PMETF) (FSE: R9GA) announces that it has changed its auditor from Manning Elliott LLP (the "Former Auditor") to PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP (the "Successor Auditor") effective February 26, 2024.

At the request of the Company, the Former Auditor resigned as the auditor of the Company effective February 26, 2024, and the Board of Directors of the Company appointed the Successor Auditor as the Company's auditor effective February 26, 2024, until the next Annual General Meeting of the Company.

There were no modifications of opinion in the Former Auditor's reports in connection with the two most recently completed fiscal years ended March 31, 2023 and 2022 and there are no reportable events between Patriot Battery Metals Inc. and the Former Auditor as defined in National Instrument 51-102 – Continuous Disclosure Obligations (NI 51-102). The resignation of the Former Auditor as auditor of the Company has been approved by the Company's Audit Committee and its Board of Directors.

In accordance with NI 51-102, the notice of change of auditor, together with the required letters from the Former Auditor and the Successor Auditor, have been reviewed by the Board of Directors of the Company and filed on SEDAR+.

