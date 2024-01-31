Patriot Approved to Graduate to TSX on Thursday, February 1, 2024

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 31, 2024 /CNW/ - February 1, 2024 – SYDNEY, Australia

Patriot Battery Metals Inc. (the "Company" or "Patriot") (TSXV: PMET) (ASX: PMT) (OTCQB: PMETF) (FSE: R9GA) is pleased to announce that it has received final approval from the Toronto Stock Exchange (the "TSX") to list its common shares (the "Common Shares") effective upon market open on Thursday, February 1, 2024. The Common Shares will trade under its current symbol "PMET". No action is required by Patriot shareholders.

The Company applied for the graduation from the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") to the TSX with a view to accessing further institutional capital and investors, enhancing the trading liquidity of the Company and increasing the Company's visibility and reputation as an issuer on a senior exchange.

"This is an important milestone for Patriot, as we heighten our corporate profile and reach a broader range of investors," said Ken Brinsden, CEO and President of Patriot. "The scale emerging at our Corvette Project, presentation of the Project Description to the CREE and Quebec government, combined with Patriot being one of the very few lithium companies to graduate to the TSX demonstrates our maturing profile."

In connection with the listing on the TSX, the Common Shares will no longer trade on the TSXV after the market close on January 31, 2024. Both the TSX and TSXV will issue bulletins announcing the change prior to the effective date of the change.

About Patriot Battery Metals Inc.

Patriot Battery Metals Inc. is a hard-rock lithium exploration company focused on advancing its district-scale 100% owned Corvette Property located in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay region of Quebec, Canada, and proximal to regional road and powerline infrastructure. The Corvette Property hosts the CV5 Spodumene Pegmatite with a maiden mineral resource estimate of 109.2 Mt at 1.42% Li 2 O inferred1 and ranks as the largest lithium pegmatite resource in the Americas based on contained lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE), and one of the top 10 largest lithium pegmatite resources in the world. Additionally, the Corvette Property hosts multiple other spodumene pegmatite clusters that remain to be drill tested, as well as more than 20 km of prospective trend that remain to be assessed.

1 The CV5 mineral resource estimate (109.2 Mt at 1.42% Li 2 O and 160 ppm Ta 2 O 5 inferred) is reported at a cut-off grade of 0.40% Li 2 O with effective date of June 25, 2023 (through drill hole CV23-190). Mineral resources are not mineral reserves as they do not have demonstrated economic viability.

For further information, please contact us at [email protected] or by calling +1 (604) 279-8709, or visit www.patriotbatterymetals.com. Please also refer to the Company's continuous disclosure filings, available under its profile at www.sedarplus.ca and www.asx.com.au, for available exploration data.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

"Ken Brinsden"

Ken Brinsden - President, CEO & Managing Director

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipate", "expects" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this news release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. In particular and without limitation, this news release contains forward-looking statements pertaining to the Company's graduation to the TSX and concurrent delisting from the TSXV.

There can be no assurance that such information or statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include, among others, the ability of the Company provide an updated mineral resource estimate within the time frames indicated and other risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators, available at www.sedarplus.ca and www.asx.com.au.

The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company will update or revise publicly any of the included forward-looking statements as expressly required by applicable law.

No securities regulatory authority or stock exchange, including the TSXV and its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) has reviewed nor accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this news release.

For further information: Brad Seward, Vice president, Investor Relations, T: +61 400 199 471, E: [email protected]; Olivier Caza-LapointeHead, Investor Relations - North America, T: (514) 913-5264, E: [email protected]