Patients can help ease painful shortage of rheumatologists

New Rally for Rheumatology campaign aims to improve patient care with rheumatologists and community members matching donations

TECUMSEH, ON, Sept. 2, 2025 /CNW/ - While millions of Canadians struggle daily with the pain of arthritis, millions more still seek answers for unexplained pain and weakness arising from more than 100 other forms of rheumatological diseases. Meanwhile, the wait times for rheumatologists grows alongside their discomfort – for them and the healthcare system.

Doctors and donors are rallying together to be part of the solution. During Arthritis Month in September, several rheumatologists and allies have joined the Canadian Rheumatology Association Foundation (CRAF)'s inaugural Rally for Rheumatology. They will match donations in support of the only national foundation dedicated to advancing rheumatology research and education.

These donations will help build a stronger future, funding research and creating a pipeline of new specialists to meet growing demand and improve patient care across Canada.

"Research gave me not just years, but quality of life — a career, travel, family time, even golf," says patient Jeff Aarssen of London, Ontario. "Your gift to CRAF means more Canadians with rheumatoid arthritis can have that same chance to live fully."

Rheumatic diseases, including rheumatoid arthritis, lupus, scleroderma, and gout, primarily affect the joints, muscles, and connective tissues. These complex, often hard-to-diagnose conditions have no cure and can leave individuals struggling with chronic pain and uncertainty.

Canadians are invited to demonstrate their support for Rally for Rheumatology and encourage their rheumatologists to join this campaign and double their impact. To do so, visit https://CRAFoundation.ca.

To enhance patient care, Canada needs to increase the number of rheumatologists to meet the growing demand of patients. This gap is especially challenging for rural areas and those most acutely afflicted by rheumatic diseases, including Indigenous peoples and women over age 40.

To help close this gap, the CRAF is investing in the future, offering summer placements and bursaries to inspire more medical students to enter the field.

Meanwhile, researchers are working tirelessly to improve care and uncover potential cures, but progress depends on continued investment in research that the CRAF is proud to support.

About the CRAF:

The CRAF is a charity focused on funding research, training and advocacy to improve health outcomes for Canadians living with rheumatic diseases.

