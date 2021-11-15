Pathway Health to Present at TSX Life Sciences Investor Day

TORONTO, Nov. 15, 2021 /CNW/ - Pathway Health Corp. ("Pathway" or the "Company") (TSX-V: PHC), an integrated healthcare company that provides advanced products and services to patients suffering from chronic pain and related conditions, announced today that Pathway's President Wayne Cockburn will be presenting at the Life Science Investor Day Virtual Conference hosted by TSX. The event will be held online on November 17, 2021.

Presentation details are as follows:

Presenter: Pathway Health's President, Wayne Cockburn Date: Wednesday, November 17, 2021 Time: 11:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. EST To Register: https://tsxconference.q4ir.com/landing/default.aspx

About the Conference

The Toronto Stock Exchange is hosting its Virtual TSX Life Sciences Investor Day conference on November 17, 2021. The conference consists of six companies that are at various stages of development, from early stage to commercialization. The participants represent the next wave of innovation in the life science sector and will be showcasing the innovation and growth opportunities in Canada's Life Sciences sector.

About Pathway Health

Pathway Health is an integrated healthcare company that provides advanced products and services to patients suffering from chronic pain and related conditions. The Company owns and operates nine community-based clinics across four provinces where its team of health professionals work together to help patients through a variety of evidence-based approaches and products, including medical cannabis. Pathway's patient care programs utilize an interdisciplinary approach that is guided by trained pain specialists, physical and occupational therapists, psychologists, nurses, and other healthcare providers. Pathway is also the leading provider of medical cannabis services in Canada and has established itself as the collaboration partner with national and regional pharmacy companies for the delivery of medical cannabis services to their customers. The Company is working with several pharmacy companies on the development of Cannabis Health Products (CHPs) for OTC distribution through retail pharmacy locations across the country following anticipated changes to the Cannabis Act.

For more information, visit Pathway Health's website: www.pathwayhealth.ca

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this news release are forward-looking statements and are prospective in nature. Forward-looking statements are not based on historical facts, but rather on current expectations and projections about future events and are therefore subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from the future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "may", "should", "could", "would", "intend", "estimate", "plan", "anticipate", "expect", "believe", "working on" or "continue", or the negative thereof or similar variations. There are numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and Pathway's plans and objectives to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information, including: business disruption risks relating to COVID-19; regulatory risks, including those related to healthcare, privacy, and data security; and integration risks relating to newly acquired businesses. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. These and all subsequent written and oral forward-looking information are based on estimates and opinions of management on the dates they are made and are expressly qualified in their entirety by this notice. Except as required by law, the Company does not intend to update these forward-looking statements.

For further information: Wayne Cockburn, President, Pathway Health Corp., (905) 505-0770, [email protected]; Dave Burwell, Vice President, The Howard Group, (403) 410-7907, [email protected]

