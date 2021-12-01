Pathway Health Corp. Retains Red Cloud Securities as Market Maker

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

ETOBICOKE, ON, Dec. 1, 2021 /CNW/ - Pathway Health Corp. (TSXV: PHC) (formerly Colson Capital Corp.) ("Pathway" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has retained Red Cloud Securities ("Red Cloud") to provide market-making services in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"). Red Cloud will trade shares of the Company on the Exchange for the purposes of maintaining orderly market and improving the liquidity of the Company's shares.

In consideration of the services provided by Red Cloud, the Company will pay Red Cloud a monthly cash fee of $5,000, plus any reasonable costs and expenses it incurs in connection with the services provided. The Company has retained Red Cloud for no less than a 3-month term. Red Cloud will not receive shares or options as compensation pursuant to the agreement. The Company and Red Cloud are unrelated and unaffiliated entities. However, Red Cloud and its clients may have or may acquire a direct interest in the securities of the Company.

Red Cloud Securities Inc. is a Toronto, Ontario-based broker dealer that offers corporate issuers a wide breadth of advisory, investment banking, research, and distribution services. Red Cloud is a member of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada ("IIROC") and can access all Canadian Stock Exchanges and Alternative Trading Systems.

About Pathway Health Corp.

Pathway Health is an integrated healthcare company that provides products and services to patients suffering from chronic pain and related conditions. The Company owns and operates nine community-based clinics across four provinces where its team of health professionals work together to help patients through a variety of evidence-based approaches and products, including medical cannabis. Pathway Health's patient care programs utilize an interdisciplinary approach that is guided by trained pain specialists, physical and occupational therapists, psychologists, nurses, and other healthcare providers. Pathway is also the leading provider of medical cannabis services in Canada and has established itself as the leading partner with national and regional pharmacy companies for the delivery of medical cannabis services to their customers. The Company is working with several pharmacy companies on the development of Cannabis Health Products (CHPs) for OTC product distribution through retail pharmacy locations across the country following anticipated changes to the Cannabis Act.

For more information, visit Pathway Health's website: www.pathwayhealth.ca

SOURCE Pathway Health Corp.

For further information: Wayne Cockburn, President, Pathway Health Corp., (905) 505-0770, [email protected]; Dave Burwell, Vice President, The Howard Group, (403) 410-7907, [email protected]