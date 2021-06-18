Pathway Health Corp. Retains Integral Wealth Securities as Market Maker

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

ETOBICOKE, ON, June 18, 2021 /CNW/ - Pathway Health Corp. (TSXV: PHC) (formerly Colson Capital Corp.) ("Pathway" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has retained Integral Wealth Securities ("Integral") to provide market-making services in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"). Integral will trade shares of the Company on the Exchange for the purposes of maintaining orderly market and improving the liquidity of the Company's shares.

In consideration of the services provided by Integral, the Company will pay Integral a monthly cash fee of $6,000, plus any reasonable costs and expenses it incurs in connection with the services provided. The Company has retained Integral for no less than a 3-month term. Integral will not receive shares or options as compensation pursuant to the agreement. The Company and Integral are unrelated and unaffiliated entities. However, Integral and its clients may have or may acquire a direct interest in the securities of the Company.

Established in 2003, Integral is headquartered in Toronto with offices in Vancouver, Calgary, and Ottawa, and is a member of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada ("IIROC") and can access all Canadian Stock Exchanges and Alternative Trading Systems. The capital and securities required for any trade undertaken by Integral as principal will be provided by Integral.

About Pathway Health Corp.

Pathway Health is one of the largest providers of out-of-hospital pain management services in Canada. The Company owns and operates 9 community-based clinics across 4 provinces where its team of health professionals work together to help patients through a variety of evidence-based approaches. Pathway Health's patient care programs utilize an interdisciplinary approach that is guided by trained pain specialists, physical and occupational therapists, psychologists, nurses, and other healthcare providers. Pathway Health has also developed an expertise in harm reduction where medicinal cannabis is being used as an alternative to traditional opioids.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; delay or failure to receive board, shareholder or regulatory approvals; and the results of operations. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Pathway disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Neither the Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this Press Release. The TSX Venture Exchange Inc. has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.

