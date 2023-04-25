Pathway Health Corp. Reports Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Adjusted EBITDA loss improved by 21% from previous quarter to $1.4 million compared to $1.7 million in the previous quarter

Entered into a $1.25 million and a $1.0 million secured bridge loan to support general working capital, professional fees and other costs associated with the Arrangement transaction

Subsequent to year end, the Company entered into a definitive agreement whereby Pathway will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares in the capital of HEAL and The Newly from their respective shareholders in exchange for common shares in the capital of Pathway

TORONTO, April 25, 2023 /CNW/ - Pathway Health Corp. (TSXV: PHC) (Frankfurt: KL1) ("Pathway" or the "Company"), a Canadian leader in chronic pain solutions and management services, is pleased to report its financial results for the three and twelve-month period ended December 31, 2022. Unless otherwise noted, all amounts are in Canadian dollars and are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS").

"We are excited about the proposed strategic merger of the Pathway, Newly and HEAL companies as we believe it will provide significant scale, resources and future growth opportunities," said Ken Yoon, Pathway's Chief Executive Officer. "Combining these innovative healthcare leaders will allow for significant cross-selling and cross-referral opportunities and create a truly integrated interdisciplinary health and wellness company that is well positioned to address a growing $700 billion global market for mental health and chronic pain services and products."

Recent Highlights

Adjusted EBITDA loss improved by 21% to $1.4 million compared to $1.7 million in the previous quarter, reflecting management's continued focus on streamlining operations and cash conservation measures.

The Company appointed MNP LLP as its new auditors in anticipation of future key changes to the business, including the approval of a non-possession sales license which is currently under review with Health Canada and potential international expansion.

Subsequent to year end, on February 3, 2023 , the Company announced a $1.25 million private placement of a secured convertible promissory note with HEAL Global Holdings Corp. ("HEAL") which will be used to support the Company's operations and future growth.

On March 31, 2023 , the Company entered into a definitive agreement whereby Pathway will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares in the capital of HEAL and The Newly Institute Inc. ("The Newly") from their respective shareholders in exchange for common shares in the capital of Pathway (the "Arrangement").

The Company entered into a debt restructuring transaction with Avonlea-Drewry Holdings Inc. ("ADH") whereby approximately $4 million of debt (including principal amount, all accrued and unpaid interest and fees) owing to ADH, and debt restructuring advisory fee will be converted into Pathway shares concurrently with the completion of the Arrangement.

Completion of the Arrangement is subject to certain conditions including using reasonable commercial efforts to carry out one or more equity, debt or convertible debt financings for aggregate gross proceeds of not less than $10,000,000 .

On April 25, 2023 , the Company announced a $1.0 million secured short term bridge loan from ADH to support the Company's general working capital obligations and ongoing transaction expenses related to closing of the Arrangement transaction.

Summary of the Results for the Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 (Q4 2022) compared to the Three Months Ended December 31, 2021 (Q4 2021), unless otherwise noted

Revenues were $2.4 million and $2.7 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022, and 2021, respectively. Cannabis education revenues were partially impacted by a reduction in marketing fees previously provided by licensed producers as clinics moved to a telemedicine platform. The decline in revenue also reflects the continued downward trend in the Canadian medical cannabis market. However, the Company hopes to offset this by focusing on specialty group markets and offering more comprehensive services to these targeted markets.

Gross margins were $1.2 million and $1.5 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022, and 2021, which represented 46% and 56% of gross revenues, respectively. The difference is mainly a result of the increase in products and provincially insured and non-insured physician services as a total percentage of overall revenue compared to the same prior year period. The Company has noted an increase in supply costs driven by inflation and various supply chain issues exacerbated by the global COVID-19 pandemic. Lastly, subsequent to year end, the Canada Revenue Agency ("CRA") informed the Company of its initial assessment of the requirement to collect HST on management services that the CRA asserts that the Company is providing to its physicians in the Silver clinic. While management intends to refute the CRA position, it has accrued $0.1 million under cost of sales related to the uncollected HST. Adjusting for this accrual, gross margins as a percentage of net revenue would have been 50% for the three months ended December 31, 2022.

Selling, general and administrative expenses ("SG&A") were $2.6 million and $3.7 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022, and 2021, respectively. The combined decrease in wages and benefits, marketing, public company costs and office expenses totaled $0.9 million as a result of continued cost cutting and streamlining measures taken by management. Wages and benefits expenses in the three months ended December 31, 2021 included $0.3 million additional bonus accruals which were not repeated in the current period. This was offset by a $0.2 million increase in other expenses related to the CRA HST assessment described above.

The Company incurred a net loss of $2.1 million and had a basic and diluted loss per share of $0.02 for the three months ended December 31, 2022, compared to a net loss of $3.2 million and a basic and diluted loss per share of $0.03 for the same period prior year.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization ("EBITDA")1 was a loss of $1.7 million and adjusted EBITDA1 was a loss of $1.4 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022, compared to an EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA loss of $2.8 million and $1.7 million respectively in the prior year.

Cash as of December 31, 2022, was $0.4 million compared with $2.6 million on December 31, 2021. As of December 31, 2022, the Company had a principal balance of $3.6 million outstanding from its Credit Facility.

Plan of arrangement

On March 31, 2023, the Company announced it had entered into a definitive arrangement agreement with The Newly, a premier operator of inter-disciplinary mental health clinics in Canada which is one of the pioneers in intensive bio-psycho-social treatment models in Canada, and HEAL, a private Alberta company established with the goal of becoming a global leader in personalized, curated healthcare. In accordance with the terms and conditions of the Arrangement Agreement, Pathway will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares in the capital of HEAL and The Newly from their respective shareholders (other than those Newly Shares held by HEAL) (the "Transaction") in exchange for common shares in the capital of Pathway. Pursuant to the Transaction, Pathway expects to change its name to "Global Healthcare Holdings Corp." (https://globalhealthcareholdings.com/) or such other name as the future Pathway board may determine.

The Company believes there are a number of benefits which are anticipated to result from the Arrangement, including, without limitation to the following:

the anticipated increased financial strength of the combined entities is expected to provide enhanced ability to fund the robust pipeline of new clinical locations and growth projects;

the combined entities will create a larger ecosystem for patients who could benefit from access to a broader and more extensive range of services and/or products leading to the potential for increased revenue per patient without increasing per patient retention costs;

corporate overhead leveraged across a larger operating base and cost reducing synergies from the combined businesses of Pathway and Newly;

combined client list in excess of 350,000 patients within Combined entities' end-to-end mental health and pain database.

About Pathway Health

Pathway Health is an integrated healthcare company that provides products and services to patients suffering from chronic pain and related conditions. The Company owns and operates eleven community-based clinics across five provinces where its team of health professionals work together to help patients through a variety of evidence-based approaches and products, including medical cannabis. Pathway Health's patient care programs utilize an interdisciplinary approach that is guided by trained pain specialists, physical and occupational therapists, psychologists, nurses, and other healthcare providers. Pathway is also the leading provider of medical cannabis services in Canada and has established itself as the leading partner with national and regional pharmacy companies for the delivery of medical cannabis services to their customers. The Company is working with several pharmacy companies on the development of Cannabis Health Products (CHPs) for OTC product distribution through retail pharmacy locations across the country following anticipated changes to the Cannabis Act.

1Non-IFRS financial measures

The non-IFRS measures included in this MD&A are not recognized measures under IFRS, and do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. When used, these measures are defined in such terms as to allow the reconciliation to the closest IFRS measure. These measures are provided as additional information to complement those IFRS measures by providing further understanding of the Company's results of operations from its perspective. Accordingly, they should not be considered in isolation nor as a substitute for analysis of the Company's financial information reported under IFRS. Despite the importance of these measures to management in goal setting and performance measurement, these are non-IFRS measures that may be limited in their usefulness to investors.

Management uses non-IFRS measures, such as EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to provide investors with a supplemental measure of the Company's operating performance and thus highlight trends in the Company's core business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying solely on IFRS financial measures. Management also believes that securities analysts, investors, and other interested parties frequently use non-IFRS measures in the valuation of issuers. Management also uses non-IFRS measures to facilitate operating performance comparisons from period to period, prepare annual operating budgets, and to assess the Company's ability to meet its future debt service, capital expenditure and working capital requirements. The definition and reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA used and presented by the Company to the most directly comparable IFRS measures follows below:

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

EBITDA is defined as net (loss)/income adjusted for income tax, depreciation of property and equipment, amortization of intangible assets, interest on long-term debt and other financing costs, interest income, and changes in fair values of derivative financial instruments. Management uses EBITDA to assess the Company's operating performance. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as EBITDA adjusted for, as applicable, share-based compensation, loss of control of related company, fair value loss of guarantee, impairment of intangible assets, impairment of goodwill, gain on remeasurement of contingent consideration, reverse takeover transaction costs and additional professional fees due to the reverse takeover transaction and Asset Acquisition Transaction costs. We use Adjusted EBITDA as a key metric in assessing our business performance when we compare results to budgets, forecasts, and prior years. Management believes Adjusted EBITDA is a good alternative measure of cash flow generation from operations as it removes cash flow fluctuations caused by non-cash expenses, or extraordinary and non-recurring items, including changes in working capital. A reconciliation of net (loss)/income to EBITDA (and Adjusted EBITDA) is set out below:





For the three months ended

December 31,

For the twelve months ended

December 31,



2022 2021

2022 2021 Net (loss) attributable to shareholders $ (2,112,638) $ (3,164,533)

$ (8,350,651) $ (8,866,250) Adjustments:











Amortization of intangible assets 37,946 60,063

143,304 140,577

Depreciation on property and equipment 180,886 194,673

730,140 741,890

Finance expense* 234,222 72,831

572,997 601,373 EBITDA $ (1,659,584) $ (2,836,966)

$ (6,904,210) $ (7,382,410)













Share-based compensation 76,340 160,966

488,930 547,700 Loss of control of related company 6,108 6,110

24,432 88,757 Related party bad debt expense - 365,707

- 365,707 Fair value (gain) loss of guarantee - (20,238)

- 54,762 Impairment of property and equipment 29,389 -

29,389 - Impairment of intangible assets - 678,347

102,920 678,347 Impairment of goodwill - -

225,046 - Non-cash items in share of loss of equity-accounting investment** 193,876 -

- - Gain on disposal of intangible assets and goodwill - -

- (255,328) Gain on remeasurement of contingent consideration - (59,813)

(21,943) (152,155) Reverse takeover transaction cost - -

- 1,251,608 Additional professional fees due to RTO Transaction - -

- 509,252 Additional professional fees due to Asset Acquisition Transaction - -

- 112,891 Adjusted EBITDA $ (1,353,871) $ (1,705,887)

$ (6,055,436) $ (4,180,869) *this figure includes interest expense, financing expense, fair value of financing facilities and accretion expense. **this item relates to the impairment on leased assets, net of the gain on leasehold improvement loans as a result of transfering the lease in one Manitoba

location, and managements intent to move the second Manitoba clinic to a virtual setting only

Pathway Health Corp.





Consolidated Statements of Financial Position



As at December 31, 2022 and 2021

















December 31,

2022

December 31,

2021 Assets





Current





Cash $ 445,148

$ 2,603,429 Restricted cash 75,000

75,000 Accounts and other receivables 758,877

811,587 Deferred cost 30,546

54,978 Inventory 305,871

340,340 Prepaids 176,340

249,579

1,791,782

4,134,913







Due from related parties 159,974

117,362 Property and equipment 2,251,290

2,914,078 Intangible assets 552,223

691,447 Goodwill 279,855

504,901 Investment in related company -

4,75,824

3,243,342

4,703,612







Total assets $ 5,035,124

$ 8,838,525















Liabilities and Shareholders' equity





Current





Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 2,237,010

$ 1,585,558 Credit facility 3,758,936

- Current portion of lease liability 625,513

545,515 Due to related parties 106,062

20,459 Government loan payable 80,000

-

6,807,521

2,151,532







Government loan payable -

67,574 Lease liability 1,749,398

2,292,993

1,749,398

2,360,567







Total liabilities 8,556,919

4,512,099







Shareholders' (deficiency) equity





Share capital 42,644,224

42,630,724 Warrants 1,866,866

1,866,866 Contributed surplus (deficiency) (30,441,478)

(30,930,408) Deficit (17,591,407)

(9,240,756)

(3,521,795)

4,326,426







Total liabilities and shareholders' (deficiency)

equity $ 5,035,124

$ 8,838,525

Pathway Health Corp.











Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss





For the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021































For the three months ended

December 31,

For the year ended

December 31,



2022 2021

2022 2021



























Revenue

$ 2,397,422 $ 2,669,658

$10,123,837 $10,895,372













Cost of sales











Consultants

971,240 873,871

3,953,100 3,828,453 Cost of goods sold

213,723 191,901

832,554 735,951 Clinic and medical supplies

100,632 118,630

476,659 448,813 Total cost of sales

1,285,595 1,184,402

5,262,313 5,013,217













Gross margin

1,111,827 1,485,256

4,861,524 5,882,155













Selling, general and administrative expenses

2,586,401 3,703,059

11,205,589 11,706,178 Loss before other items

(1,474,574) (2,217,803)

(6,344,065) (5,824,023)













Other expenses (income)











Reverse takeover transaction cost

- -

- 1,251,608 Finance expense

234,223 72,831

572,997 601,373 Impairment of property and equipment

29,389 -

29,389 - Impairment of intangible assets

- 678,347

102,920 678,347 Impairment of goodwill

- -

225,046 - Share-based compensation

76,340 160,966

488,930 547,700 Amortization of intangible assets

37,946 60,063

143,304 140,577 Share of loss of equity-accounting investment

254,058 48,464

441,511 138,239 Loss of control of related company

6,108 6,110

24,432 88,757 Fair value loss of guarantee

- (20,238)

- 54,762 Government grant

- -

- (25,558) Gain on remeasurement of contingent consideration

- (59,813)

(21,943) (152,155) Gain on disposal of intangible assets and goodwill

- -

- (255,328)



638,064 946,730

2,006,586 3,068,322 Net loss and comprehensive loss

(2,112,638) (3,164,533)

(8,350,651) (8,892,345)













Net loss attributable to:











Shareholders

(2,112,638) (3,164,533)

(8,350,651) (8,866,250) Non-controlling interest

- -

- (26,095)



$ (2,112,638) $ (3,164,533)

$ (8,350,651) $ (8,892,345)













Basic and diluted loss per share

$ (0.02) $ (0.03)

$ (0.09) $ (0.16) Weighted average shares outstanding











Basic and diluted

93,722,085 93,561,681

93,718,797 55,010,082

