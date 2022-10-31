Pathway Health Corp. Announces Collaboration Agreement with Sunshine Drugs Family of Pharmacies

TORONTO, Oct. 31, 2022 /CNW/ - Pathway Health Corp. (TSXV: PHC) (Frankfurt: KL1) (formerly Colson Capital Corp.) ("Pathway" or the "Company"), an integrated healthcare company that provides products and services to patients suffering from chronic pain and related conditions, is pleased to announce that it has signed a Collaboration Agreement (the "Agreement") with Sunshine Drugs, a family of 15 community based pharmacies located primarily in Southwest Ontario. The agreement details the implementation of Pathway's Medical Cannabis Management System ("MCMS") in a planned November, 2022 rollout.

The joint initiative has two components, the first consisting of Pathway providing its accredited continuing education course "Cannabis and Patient Care for Pharmacists" which trains pharmacists in patient assessments and current prescription reviews for patient suitability. The course meets or exceeds the requirements of the Canadian Council on Continuing Education in Pharmacy ("CCCEP") and the Ontario College of Pharmacists as well as being approved for all other Provinces and in a bi-lingual format. The second initiative involves the implementation of Pathway's MCMS in various Sunshine Pharmacy locations in Canada.

Pathway's MCMS was designed to be implemented in retail pharmacies, with the overarching goals of providing access points for medical cannabis care and enabling pharmacists to offer medical cannabis assessments to appropriate pharmacy patients. Under the MCMS, patients are then connected to their own General Practitioner or a Pathway physician/nurse practitioner for further evaluation through either physical or telemedicine care. The MCMS has also been designed to be integrated into a formal medication review for the pharmacist. The MCMS offers patient assessment tools for the pharmacist including consent forms, marketing material, back-end patient communication, standard operating procedures, and additional continuing education opportunities to over 2,000 pharmacies across Canada.

"We're pleased to add the Sunshine Drugs group of pharmacies to the continued increasing roster of Canadian locations involved with the MCMS program. The Sunshine Drugs Family of Pharmacies is a leader in the transformation of healthcare services from a product-focused model to a patient centric approach that customizes each patient's healthcare plan. As we anticipate changes from Health Canada to allow for the sale of Cannabis Health Products in pharmacies, forward thinking chains are staking their position as the leaders in education, advice and safety for consumers researching medical cannabis," stated Ken Yoon, CEO of Pathway Health.

Pathway Health is an integrated healthcare company that provides products and services to patients suffering from chronic pain and related conditions. The Company owns and operates twelve community-based clinics across five provinces where its team of health professionals work together to help patients through a variety of evidence-based approaches and products, including medical cannabis. Pathway Health's patient care programs utilize an interdisciplinary approach that is guided by trained pain specialists, physical and occupational therapists, psychologists, nurses, and other healthcare providers. Pathway is also the leading provider of medical cannabis services in Canada and has established itself as the leading partner with national and regional pharmacy companies for the delivery of medical cannabis services to their customers. The Company is working with several pharmacy companies on the development of Cannabis Health Products (CHPs) for OTC product distribution through retail pharmacy locations across the country following anticipated changes to the Cannabis Act.

For more information, visit Pathway Health's website: www.pathwayhealth.ca

