Pathway Health Corp. Announces Collaboration Agreement with PharmaChoice Canada

Collaboration Agreement on Pathway Health's Pharmacy Medical Cannabis Management System to include banners of PharmaChoice, PharmaChoix and Rx HealthMed Pharmacies.

TORONTO, June 24, 2021 /CNW/ - Pathway Health, Corp. ("Pathway" or the "Company") (TSXV: PHC) is pleased to announce that it has signed a Collaboration Agreement (the "Agreement") with PharmaChoice Canada ("PharmaChoice") pertaining to the implementation of Pathway's Medical Cannabis Management System ("MCMS") in more than 900 independent pharmacies across Canada. Under the Agreement, PharmaChoice will be introducing the MCMS service first to more than 250 pharmacies in Ontario under the PharmaChoice, PharmaChoix, Rx HealthMed banners and then expanding into the balance of locations in Canada throughout the remainder of 2021.

The joint initiative has two components, the first consisting of Pathway providing its accredited continuing education course "Cannabis and Patient Care for Pharmacists" which trains pharmacists in patient assessments and current prescription reviews for contraindications. The course meets or exceeds the requirements of the Canadian Council on Continuing Education in Pharmacy ("CCCEP") and the Ontario College of Pharmacists as well as being approved for all other Provinces. The second initiative involves the implementation of Pathway's MCMS in PharmaChoice's pharmacy locations across Canada.

Pathway's MCMS was designed to be implemented in retail pharmacies, with the overarching goals of providing access points for medical cannabis care and enabling pharmacists to offer medical cannabis assessments to appropriate pharmacy patients. Under the MCMS, patients are then connected to a Pathway physician or nurse practitioner for further evaluation through physical or virtual care. Alternatively, the MCMS allows for pharmacies to connect patients through their own affiliated physicians. The MCMS has also been designed to be integrated into a formal medication review for the pharmacist. The MCMS offers patient assessment tools for the pharmacist including consent forms, marketing material, back-end patient communication, standard operating procedures, and additional continuing education opportunities. Intellectual property rights around the branding and naming of the MCMS are owned by Pathway.

"We're very excited at the opportunity of working with PharmaChoice Canada and supporting them in their commitment to advancing the health and well-being of Canadians through their community-based locations," stated stated Ken Yoon, CEO of Pathway Health.

"We believe it is essential for Canadians to have access to support from experienced health-care professionals to help them navigate medical cannabis safely and effectively," said Curtis Chafe, Director of Pharmacy Services at PharmaChoice, Canada. "Pathway Health is the leader in providing medical cannabis services in Canada and their experience in this area makes them a perfect partner for PharmaChoice."

About PharmaChoice Canada

Founded in 1999, PharmaChoice Canada is a member-owned cooperative of Canadian pharmacies that has more than 900 independently owned pharmacies representing both the PharmaChoice/PharmaChoix and RxHealthMed banners across Canada. At the core of PharmaChoice Canada is a belief that locally owned pharmacies play a vital role in healthcare delivery to the hundreds of communities in which PharmaChoice serves.

Learn more about PharmaChoice Canada at www.pharmachoice.com and www.rxhealthmed.ca.

About Pathway Health Corp.

Pathway Health is one of the largest providers of out-of-hospital pain management services in Canada. The Company owns and operates 9 community-based clinics across 4 provinces where its team of health professionals work together to help patients through a variety of evidence-based approaches. Pathway Health's patient care programs utilize an interdisciplinary approach that is guided by trained pain specialists, physical and occupational therapists, psychologists, nurses, and other healthcare providers. Pathway Health has also developed an expertise in harm reduction where medicinal cannabis is being used as an alternative to traditional opioids.

For more information, visit Pathway Health's website: www.pathwayhealth.ca

Notice Regarding Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this news release are forward-looking statements and are prospective in nature. Forward-looking statements are not based on historical facts, but rather on current expectations and projections about future events and are therefore subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from the future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "may", "should", "could", "would", "intend", "estimate", "plan", "anticipate", "expect", "believe", "working on" or "continue", or the negative thereof or similar variations. There are numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and Pathway's plans and objectives to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information, including: business disruption risks relating to COVID-19; regulatory risks, including those related to healthcare, privacy, and data security; and integration risks relating to newly acquired businesses. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. These and all subsequent written and oral forward-looking information are based on estimates and opinions of management on the dates they are made and are expressly qualified in their entirety by this notice. Except as required by law, the Company does not intend to update these forward-looking statements.

SOURCE Pathway Health Corp.

For further information: Wayne Cockburn, President, Pathway Health Corp., [email protected], (905) 505-0770; Dave Burwell, The Howard Group, [email protected], (403) 410-7907

