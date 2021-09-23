Pathway Health Corp. Announces Acceleration of Implementation of Sobeys Agreement

Collaboration Agreement on Pathway Health's Pharmacy Medical Cannabis Management System to include banners of Sobeys Pharmacy, Safeway Pharmacy, Lawtons Drugs, Freshco Pharmacy, Foodland Pharmacy, Thrifty Foods Pharmacy and IGA Pharmacy.

TORONTO, Sept. 23, 2021 /CNW/ - Pathway Health, Corp. ("Pathway" or the "Company") (TSX-V: PHC) is pleased to announce that it is expanding the rollout of the Company's Medical Cannabis Management System ("MCMS®") with Sobeys Capital Incorporated ("Sobeys"). On July 8, 2021, Pathway announced that it had signed a Collaborative Agreement (the "Agreement") with Sobeys regarding the implementation of Pathway's MCMS® in Sobeys Pharmacy, Safeway Pharmacy, Lawtons Drugs, Freshco Pharmacy, Foodland Pharmacy, Thrifty Foods Pharmacy and IGA Pharmacy retail locations across Canada. The Company also announced that it had immediately commenced the rollout of the MCMS® in Nova Scotia, and that it would be followed by a rollout to the rest of Atlantic Canada and thereafter to the remainder of Sobeys' 425 pharmacies across Canada. Today, Pathway reported that it has now expanded the rollout to New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, and Newfoundland.

The agreement between Pathway and Sobeys has two components, the first consisting of Pathway providing its accredited course "Cannabis and Patient Care for Pharmacists" which meets or exceeds the requirements of the Canadian Council on Continuing Education in Pharmacy ("CCCEP") and the Ontario College of Pharmacists as well as being approved for all other Provinces (including being offered bilingually). The second component involves the implementation of Pathway's MCMS® across Sobeys' pharmacy locations.

Pathway's MCMS® was designed to be implemented in retail pharmacies, with the overarching goals of providing access points for medical cannabis care and enabling pharmacists to offer medical cannabis assessments to appropriate pharmacy patients. Under the MCMS®, patients are then connected either to their primary physician, a Pathway physician or nurse practitioner for further evaluation through either physical or virtual care. The MCMS® can also be integrated as applicable, into a formal medication review for the pharmacist. The MCMS® consists of on-line education modules in a course that is accredited by CCCEP. The MCMS® also offers tools for the pharmacist including marketing and patient support materials, consent forms, patient care assessment/tracking tools, standard operating procedures, and further continuing education. Intellectual property rights around the branding and naming of the MCMS® are owned by Pathway.

"The expansion of the rollout of the MCMS® program to the rest of Sobeys' Atlantic Canada locations is now underway," stated Ken Yoon, CEO of Pathway Health. "This accelerated regional rollout supports our partnership with Sobeys to provide patients with the access they need to get the proper care where medical cannabis is deemed an appropriate treatment. We're optimistic that we can now achieve a national rollout of the program with Sobeys before the end of 2021."

About Sobeys

Proudly Canadian, with headquarters in Stellarton, Nova Scotia, Sobeys has been serving the food shopping needs of Canadians since 1907. Sobeys Capital Incorporated., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sobeys Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Empire Company Limited ("Empire") (TSX: EMP.A), owns, affiliates or franchises more than 1,500 stores in all 10 provinces under retail banners that include Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, Farm Boy, and Lawtons Drugs, and operates grocery e-commerce under banners Voilà by Sobeys, IGA.net, and ThriftyFoods.com, and more than 350 retail fuel locations. https://www.sobeys.com/en/

About Pathway Health

Pathway is one of the largest providers of out-of-hospital pain management services in Canada. The Company owns and operates nine community-based clinics across four provinces where its team of health professionals work together to help patients through a variety of evidence-based approaches and products, including medical cannabis. Pathway's patient care programs utilize an interdisciplinary approach that is guided by trained pain specialists, physical and occupational therapists, psychologists, nurses, and other healthcare providers. Pathway is also the leading provider of medical cannabis services in Canada and has established itself as the leading partner with national and regional pharmacy companies for the delivery of medical cannabis services to their customers. The Company is working with several pharmacy companies on the potential development of Cannabis Health Products for OTC product distribution through retail pharmacy locations across the country following anticipated changes to the Cannabis Act.

For more information, visit Pathway Health's website: www.pathwayhealth.ca

Notice Regarding Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this news release are forward-looking statements and are prospective in nature. Forward-looking statements are not based on historical facts, but rather on current expectations and projections about future events and are therefore subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from the future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "may", "should", "could", "would", "intend", "estimate", "plan", "anticipate", "expect", "believe", "working on" or "continue", or the negative thereof or similar variations. There are numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and Pathway's plans and objectives to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information, including: business disruption risks relating to COVID-19; regulatory risks, including those related to healthcare, privacy, and data security; and integration risks relating to newly acquired businesses. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. These and all subsequent written and oral forward-looking information are based on estimates and opinions of management on the dates they are made and are expressly qualified in their entirety by this notice. Except as required by law, the Company does not intend to update these forward-looking statements.

For further information: Wayne Cockburn, President, Pathway Health Corp., (905) 505-0770, [email protected]; Dave Burwell, Vice President, The Howard Group, (403) 410-7907, [email protected]

